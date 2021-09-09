Digital PCR Market to Reach USD 1,139.9 Million By 2028, Growing At A CAGR Of 9.1% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital PCR Market by Technologies (Droplet Digital PCR, Chip Based Digital PCR and BEAMing Digital PCR), Product Type (Digital PCR Systems, Consumables & Reagents, and Software & Services), Application (Research, Clinical Diagnostics, and Forensic & Others), and End User (Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Industries, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories, and Universities & Other Organizations): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Medical Devices & Equipment Category.

The global digital polymerase chain reaction market generated USD 508.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,139.9 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) is a laboratory technique for making multiple copies of a specific piece of DNA from a sample with very small amounts of DNA. These fragments of DNA can be amplified and detected using PCR. It also provides for precise and sensitive nucleic acid measurement. It's also employed for absolute quantification and minority sequence analysis.

Major factors driving the growth of the Digital PCR market are

The rise in the incidence of infectious diseases, as well as increased knowledge and acceptance of tailored treatments, are driving the expansion of the digital polymerase chain reaction market.

Furthermore, technological developments as a result of increased funding for R&D activities are likely to drive Digital PCR market expansion during the forecast period.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE DIGITAL PCR MARKET

The growth of the digital PCR market is projected to be fueled by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders. As a result of its increasing use in the diagnosis of major infectious diseases and genetic disorders, the market for genomic analysis tools has gradually expanded over the last decade.

High sensitivity and absolute quantification: dPCR is more sensitive and clinically useful than real-time fluorogenic quantitative PCR. The typical PCR system is done by several microunits in dPCR, which greatly increases the PCR system's tolerance to inhibitors. Traditional PCR has a sensitivity of up to 1%, whereas dPCR has a sensitivity of up to 0.1 percent, and in certain cases as low as 0.001 percent, making it a perfect technique for trace DNA identification, uncommon mutation detection, and notably circulating tumor DNA detection. Furthermore, dPCR has been technologically upgraded to become a more operational and compatible tool, with highly understandable two-dimensional data. These advantages offered by dPCR are expected to increase the Digital PCR market.