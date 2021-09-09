checkAd

Digital PCR Market to Reach USD 1,139.9 Million By 2028, Growing At A CAGR Of 9.1% - Valuates Reports

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 17:14  |  34   |   |   

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital PCR Market by Technologies (Droplet Digital PCR, Chip Based Digital PCR and BEAMing Digital PCR), Product Type (Digital PCR Systems, Consumables & Reagents, and Software & Services), Application (Research, Clinical Diagnostics, and Forensic & Others), and End User (Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Industries, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories, and Universities & Other Organizations): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the  Medical Devices & Equipment Category.

Valuates_Reports_Logo

The global digital polymerase chain reaction market generated USD 508.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,139.9 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) is a laboratory technique for making multiple copies of a specific piece of DNA from a sample with very small amounts of DNA. These fragments of DNA can be amplified and detected using PCR. It also provides for precise and sensitive nucleic acid measurement. It's also employed for absolute quantification and minority sequence analysis.

Major factors driving the growth of the Digital PCR market are

  • The rise in the incidence of infectious diseases, as well as increased knowledge and acceptance of tailored treatments, are driving the expansion of the digital polymerase chain reaction market.
  • Furthermore, technological developments as a result of increased funding for R&D activities are likely to drive Digital PCR market expansion during the forecast period.

View full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/ALLI-Manu-4P27/digital-pcr

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE DIGITAL PCR MARKET

The growth of the digital PCR market is projected to be fueled by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders. As a result of its increasing use in the diagnosis of major infectious diseases and genetic disorders, the market for genomic analysis tools has gradually expanded over the last decade. 

High sensitivity and absolute quantification: dPCR is more sensitive and clinically useful than real-time fluorogenic quantitative PCR. The typical PCR system is done by several microunits in dPCR, which greatly increases the PCR system's tolerance to inhibitors. Traditional PCR has a sensitivity of up to 1%, whereas dPCR has a sensitivity of up to 0.1 percent, and in certain cases as low as 0.001 percent, making it a perfect technique for trace DNA identification, uncommon mutation detection, and notably circulating tumor DNA detection. Furthermore, dPCR has been technologically upgraded to become a more operational and compatible tool, with highly understandable two-dimensional data. These advantages offered by dPCR are expected to increase the Digital PCR market. 

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Digital PCR Market to Reach USD 1,139.9 Million By 2028, Growing At A CAGR Of 9.1% - Valuates Reports BANGALORE, India, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Digital PCR Market by Technologies (Droplet Digital PCR, Chip Based Digital PCR and BEAMing Digital PCR), Product Type (Digital PCR Systems, Consumables & Reagents, and Software & Services), Application …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Infineon and Blixt strengthen the collaboration to accelerate growth of solid state circuit ...
Allergy Treatment Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 28.83 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
BlueVoyant Partners with Telstra to Launch Cyber Detection and Response - Endpoint in Australia and ...
France Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 1437.1 Million and 19,919 Units by ...
EY reports global revenues of US$40b in 2021 and outlines record US$10b investment plan over next ...
Attorney Lanny J. Davis asks the Kyiv Post to Commit to the "Code of Principles" of the ...
Codashop Unveils Its Epic New Look
Google and Shopify Team Up to Help 1.7 Million SMBs Reach More Consumers
The Virtual XIX International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Looks to the Future by ...
Titel
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Figures from culture, business, and sport join call for protection of people, planet, and wildlife ...
Infineon and Blixt strengthen the collaboration to accelerate growth of solid state circuit ...
Investments from Oil Companies for Economic Value of Petroleum Underscores Growth in Petrochemicals ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Wealth Management Market to Reach $3.43 trillion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
ACE Exchange Tackles Cryptocurrency Money Laundering With KPMG, KGI Bank and CYBAVO
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Industrial Vending Machine Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...