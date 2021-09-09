checkAd

Bigtincan Recognized In 2021 Gartner Market Guide For Sales Enablement For Sixth Consecutive Year

Bigtincan Delivers Holistic Solution Ideal for Enterprise Customers

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigtincan (ASX:BTH), the global leader in sales enablement automation, today announced it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor of Sales Enablement Platforms as part of the August 2021 Market Guide for Sales Enablement Platforms1 for the sixth consecutive year.

"Gartner defines sales enablement platforms (SEPs) as tools that unite sales enablement functions and customer-facing sales execution". "Organizations are seeking to enable their customer-facing/revenue-generating employees by evaluating sales enablement platforms for digital content, training and coaching. These three work together to form a holistic enablement program," according to the report.

Bigtincan delivers a unified product platform to address the complete end-to-end sales enablement requirements of enterprise customers. Companies looking to implement sales enablement can purchase components of the platform and expand their footprint with additional Bigtincan solutions as they grow. Underpinning all the Bigtincan solutions is a unified Intelligent Enablement Platform that provides insights and analytics that drive guided selling.

As per the report, "Gartner's view of the market focuses on transformational technologies and approaches to meet the future needs of end users in a seller role". Accordingly, we believe that Bigtincan is continually innovating and anticipating the enablement capabilities of the future with recent solution enhancements and acquisitions that include AR/VR and conversation intelligence.

"Bigtincan is bringing to life the Buying Experience of the Future," said Rusty Bishop, CMO of Bigtincan. "Our solutions are purpose-built so that our customer's customers can enjoy the best buying experiences that give them confidence in their purchase decisions. We accomplish this by putting our customers' brands in the best positions to succeed by arming their customer-facing teams with all of the technology and intelligence required for success. Everything we provide is built to be flexible and adaptable to our customer's business processes and designed to bring our customer's brand to life."

According to the report, "By 2025, 80% of B2B sales interactions between suppliers and buyers will occur in digital channels." In addition, "Gartner inquiry analysis shows an increased demand for a fully native platform that includes all three capabilities."

Bigtincan was the first sales enablement provider to recognize the need and deliver a full complement of capabilities that includes training and coaching, content and engagement. The Bigtincan product is modularized to allow customers to choose the functionality required. Leading B2B and B2C brands rely on Bigtincan to enhance sales productivity, enable partners, and fuel customer engagement – increasing win rates and customer satisfaction.

To learn more about Bigtincan, visit www.bigtincan.com.

1 Gartner, "Market Guide for Sales Enablement Platforms", Melissa HilbertMark PaineAlastair WoolcockDoug Bushee, August 17, 2021.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Bigtincan
Bigtincan is helping the world's leading brands facilitate the buying experience of the future. Everything we offer is designed to be smart, flexible, and easily adapted to unique business processes with highly personalized experiences that people and brands love. We're on a mission to help companies deliver branded buying experiences that are engaging, personalized, provide value and guide people to the best decisions with confidence. Innovative companies like AT&T, Nike, Guess, Prudential, and Starwood Hotels trust Bigtincan to enable customer-facing teams to intelligently prepare, engage, measure and continually improve the buying experience for their customers. For more information about Bigtincan (ASX: BTH), visit: www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.

