Arcus Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcus Development Group Inc. (TSX-V:ADG)(“Arcus”) announces that it intends to raise up to $250,000 by way of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of units ("Units") at a price of $0.025 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of Arcus and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Arcus common share for a period of two years at a price of $0.05 per share.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used by Arcus as general working capital. The Offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") acceptance.

On behalf of Arcus Development Group Inc.

“Ian J. Talbot”

Ian J. Talbot, President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements". Other than statements of historical fact, all statements included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of Arcus Development Group Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Arcus Development Group Inc.’s expectations are the risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Arcus Development Group Inc. with securities regulators. Those filings can be found on the Internet at http://www.sedar.com.

For additional information contact:

Ian J. Talbot, President and CEO
Arcus Development Group Inc.
ian@arcusdevelopmentgroup.com
Phone: (778) 893.9325
Web: www.arcusdevelopmentgroup.com





