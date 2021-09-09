checkAd

Over US$ 39.5 Bn Opportunity to be Created in the Global AI in Fraud Management Market as Cyber Crimes Tighten their Noose Worldwide Future Market Insights

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 17:24  |  42   |   |   

Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market study offers deep dive into key developments across various segments including solutions, applications, enterprise size, and industries. The study also projects increasing demand for AI in fraud management from large enterprises

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per recent data released by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global AI in fraud management market is projected to reach US$ 39.5 Bn in 2031, exhibiting a remarkable 18% CAGR during the forecast period.

FMI_Logo

Rising incidence of data theft, phishing, and payment fraud is encouraging enterprises across the globe to invest in robust online security systems. This trend is translating into innovations and product developments in the global AI for fraud management market.

During the COVID-19 crisis, an alarming rise in cybercrimes across various industries has been observed. Increasing dependence on eCommerce and online payment methods resulted in high demand for fraud management systems and the trend is anticipated to continue over the assessment period.

Rapid technological developments and digital transformation across various sectors are providing tailwinds to sales of AI-powered fraud management software and services. AI systems can be programmed to detect theft, identify malware and protect sensitive data for enterprises, which in turn is spurring demand for sophisticated AI-powered services.

In addition to this, increasing concerns regarding safety of public data in the banking, financial services, and insurance sector are propelling sales of AI in fraud management software and services. With government institutions, banks, and financial institutes tackling high amounts of data breach threats, the demand for AI in fraud management is projected to rise during the forecast period.

FMI estimates the U.S. to dominate the North American AI in fraud management market. Growth can be attributed to growing demand for efficient fraud management systems in sectors such as healthcare, education, banking, retail, and eCommerce.

Request a report sample with 376 pages to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13252

"Increasing demand for operational accuracy in enterprises, coupled with the incorporation of technologies such as big data, machine learning and cloud computing in AI-powered services for cyber security will continue augmenting AI for fraud management market growth," says FMI analyst

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Over US$ 39.5 Bn Opportunity to be Created in the Global AI in Fraud Management Market as Cyber Crimes Tighten their Noose Worldwide Future Market Insights Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market study offers deep dive into key developments across various segments including solutions, applications, enterprise size, and industries. The study also projects increasing demand for AI in fraud …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Infineon and Blixt strengthen the collaboration to accelerate growth of solid state circuit ...
Allergy Treatment Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 28.83 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
BlueVoyant Partners with Telstra to Launch Cyber Detection and Response - Endpoint in Australia and ...
France Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 1437.1 Million and 19,919 Units by ...
EY reports global revenues of US$40b in 2021 and outlines record US$10b investment plan over next ...
Attorney Lanny J. Davis asks the Kyiv Post to Commit to the "Code of Principles" of the ...
Codashop Unveils Its Epic New Look
Google and Shopify Team Up to Help 1.7 Million SMBs Reach More Consumers
The Virtual XIX International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Looks to the Future by ...
Titel
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Figures from culture, business, and sport join call for protection of people, planet, and wildlife ...
Infineon and Blixt strengthen the collaboration to accelerate growth of solid state circuit ...
Investments from Oil Companies for Economic Value of Petroleum Underscores Growth in Petrochemicals ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Wealth Management Market to Reach $3.43 trillion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
ACE Exchange Tackles Cryptocurrency Money Laundering With KPMG, KGI Bank and CYBAVO
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Industrial Vending Machine Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...