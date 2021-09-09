DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per recent data released by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global AI in fraud management market is projected to reach US$ 39.5 Bn in 2031, exhibiting a remarkable 18% CAGR during the forecast period.

Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market study offers deep dive into key developments across various segments including solutions, applications, enterprise size, and industries. The study also projects increasing demand for AI in fraud management from large enterprises

Rising incidence of data theft, phishing, and payment fraud is encouraging enterprises across the globe to invest in robust online security systems. This trend is translating into innovations and product developments in the global AI for fraud management market.

During the COVID-19 crisis, an alarming rise in cybercrimes across various industries has been observed. Increasing dependence on eCommerce and online payment methods resulted in high demand for fraud management systems and the trend is anticipated to continue over the assessment period.

Rapid technological developments and digital transformation across various sectors are providing tailwinds to sales of AI-powered fraud management software and services. AI systems can be programmed to detect theft, identify malware and protect sensitive data for enterprises, which in turn is spurring demand for sophisticated AI-powered services.

In addition to this, increasing concerns regarding safety of public data in the banking, financial services, and insurance sector are propelling sales of AI in fraud management software and services. With government institutions, banks, and financial institutes tackling high amounts of data breach threats, the demand for AI in fraud management is projected to rise during the forecast period.

FMI estimates the U.S. to dominate the North American AI in fraud management market. Growth can be attributed to growing demand for efficient fraud management systems in sectors such as healthcare, education, banking, retail, and eCommerce.

"Increasing demand for operational accuracy in enterprises, coupled with the incorporation of technologies such as big data, machine learning and cloud computing in AI-powered services for cyber security will continue augmenting AI for fraud management market growth," says FMI analyst.