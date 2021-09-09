checkAd

ECS Named Prime on $36.7 Million USCENTCOM Contract

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 17:23  |  25   |   |   

ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, has been awarded a five-year, $36.7 million contract by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM). Through this firm fixed-priced, prime contract, ECS will support CENTCOM’s Operations Directorate Command and Control Division (CCJ3/C) as they execute military operations critical to regional security and the country’s enduring interests.

ECS will provide CENTCOM with the personnel, supervision, and services necessary to support critical missions and operations. ECS subject matter experts will perform classified and unclassified work in areas of command and control (C2), information sharing collaboration and innovation (ISCI), information management (IM), knowledge management (KM), as well as coalition interoperability and security cooperation. ECS experts will also provide support for missile defense and unmanned aircraft systems and applications.

“CENTCOM leads vital missions in dynamic and challenging environments,” said Marshall Thames, senior vice president of mission solutions at ECS. “We look forward to working with them and the component commands as they execute missions critical to global security.”

“The new CENTCOM contract is a continuation of our longtime partnership with the Department of Defense (DoD),” said John Heneghan, chief operating officer at ECS. “Our experience will help us deliver crucial mission solutions that strengthen the security posture of CENTCOM’s forces as well as those of our coalition partners.”

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,500 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the leading providers of IT services and professional solutions, including technology, creative, and digital, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. ASGN’s mission is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

ASGN Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ECS Named Prime on $36.7 Million USCENTCOM Contract ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, has been awarded a five-year, $36.7 million contract by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM). Through this firm fixed-priced, prime contract, ECS will support CENTCOM’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
In a Historic First Ever for the Movie Theatre Industry, AMC Theatres Unveils a $25+ Million National Advertising Campaign Featuring Academy Award Winner Nicole Kidman Proclaiming: “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better.”
Li-Cycle to Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama
Birds Eye Parent Company Nomad Foods Joins Race to Zero, Accelerating Decarbonisation Across Its ...
UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
Walmart Highlights Sustainability Commitments with Inaugural $2 Billion Green Bond Issuance as Part ...
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Direct Offering of Preferred ...
Enervee Launches Innovative “Eco Financing” Program to Help Consumers Purchase Energy-efficient ...
Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21ECS Selected for Multiple Contract Awards on ASTRO IDIQ
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21ASGN Incorporated to Hold Virtual Investor & Analyst Day
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21ASGN Incorporated Announces Closing of Sale of Oxford Global Resources
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten