Number of voting rights and shares - August 31, 2021

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social

Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financier

Place de cotation : NYSE Euronext-Paris
Compartiment : Eurolist A
Code ISIN : FR0014003FE9

Date d’arrêté des informations

 

Declaration date 		Nombre total d’actions composant le capital social

 

Total number of shares in the share capital

  		Nombre total de droits de vote

 

 

Total number of voting rights
31 Août 2021
August 31, 2021 		95 853 458 Nombre théorique des droits de vote
Number of theoretical voting rights
95 853 458
Nombre de droits de vote réels(1)
Effective number of voting rights(1)
95 842 931

(1) Nombre de droits de vote réels : nombre de droits de vote après déduction des actions d’autocontrôle privées de droit de vote / Effective number of voting rights: number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting right

Attachment





