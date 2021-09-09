Number of voting rights and shares - August 31, 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 09.09.2021, 17:21 | 22 | 0 | 0 09.09.2021, 17:21 | Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital Article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financier Place de cotation : NYSE Euronext-Paris

Compartiment : Eurolist A

Code ISIN : FR0014003FE9 Date d’arrêté des informations







Declaration date Nombre total d’actions composant le capital social







Total number of shares in the share capital



Nombre total de droits de vote











Total number of voting rights 31 Août 2021

August 31, 2021 95 853 458 Nombre théorique des droits de vote

Number of theoretical voting rights

95 853 458 Nombre de droits de vote réels(1)

Effective number of voting rights(1)

95 842 931 (1) Nombre de droits de vote réels : nombre de droits de vote après déduction des actions d’autocontrôle privées de droit de vote / Effective number of voting rights: number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting right Attachment Nombre d'actions et de droits de vote - Août 2021







