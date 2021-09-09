Xcel Energy Drives Toward Electric Vehicle Future in Colorado

Xcel Energy announced today that a suite of electric vehicle charging programs is available, making EV charging easy, fast, and more affordable for Colorado customers. In addition to the company’s new residential offerings, new EV programs supporting community charging, businesses, and multifamily buildings are available to empower and assist customers in their EV journey and help them drive electric to save money and reduce carbon emissions.

These programs and offerings are part of the company’s Colorado Transportation Electrification Plan and Xcel Energy’s EV vision to power 1.5 million EVs on the road in the states we serve by 2030. As Xcel Energy increases the amount of renewable and carbon-free energy on its system, customers are increasingly charging with cleaner, reliable, and more affordable energy, allowing people to charge EVs for less than the equivalent of $1 per gallon of gas. In total, over a three-year period, the programs will provide about 20,000 charging plugs in homes, businesses, workplaces, community charging hubs and other public places in Colorado.