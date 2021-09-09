checkAd

Xcel Energy Drives Toward Electric Vehicle Future in Colorado

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 17:30  |  51   |   |   

Xcel Energy announced today that a suite of electric vehicle charging programs is available, making EV charging easy, fast, and more affordable for Colorado customers. In addition to the company’s new residential offerings, new EV programs supporting community charging, businesses, and multifamily buildings are available to empower and assist customers in their EV journey and help them drive electric to save money and reduce carbon emissions.

These programs and offerings are part of the company’s Colorado Transportation Electrification Plan and Xcel Energy’s EV vision to power 1.5 million EVs on the road in the states we serve by 2030. As Xcel Energy increases the amount of renewable and carbon-free energy on its system, customers are increasingly charging with cleaner, reliable, and more affordable energy, allowing people to charge EVs for less than the equivalent of $1 per gallon of gas. In total, over a three-year period, the programs will provide about 20,000 charging plugs in homes, businesses, workplaces, community charging hubs and other public places in Colorado.

“We are absolutely committed to making electric transportation accessible to everyone, and our innovative programs will make it easier for all Colorado customers and communities to consider going electric,” said Alice Jackson, president, Xcel Energy – Colorado. “Our new EV programs can help our customers and communities go even further to reduce carbon emissions by tackling the largest source of carbon emissions in the country – the transportation sector – and at the same time help them save money and enjoy a cleaner environment.”

Xcel Energy’s EV vision aligns with Colorado’s goal to have 940,000 electric vehicles on the roads by 2030, while making electric transportation available to all customers at a range of income levels whether they drive an EV, take transit, or use ridesharing. It also complements Xcel Energy’s vision to deliver 100% carbon-free electricity to customers by 2050. The company’s transition to more electric cars, trucks and buses will help keep bills low for all customers, including those who don’t drive an EV. In Colorado, customer bills are already 34% below the national average.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xcel Energy Drives Toward Electric Vehicle Future in Colorado Xcel Energy announced today that a suite of electric vehicle charging programs is available, making EV charging easy, fast, and more affordable for Colorado customers. In addition to the company’s new residential offerings, new EV programs …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
In a Historic First Ever for the Movie Theatre Industry, AMC Theatres Unveils a $25+ Million National Advertising Campaign Featuring Academy Award Winner Nicole Kidman Proclaiming: “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better.”
Li-Cycle to Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama
Birds Eye Parent Company Nomad Foods Joins Race to Zero, Accelerating Decarbonisation Across Its ...
UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
Walmart Highlights Sustainability Commitments with Inaugural $2 Billion Green Bond Issuance as Part ...
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Direct Offering of Preferred ...
Enervee Launches Innovative “Eco Financing” Program to Help Consumers Purchase Energy-efficient ...
Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020