Corporate Universe Shareholder Update Company Cancels 56 Million Shares as a Result of Court Order

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Corporate Universe, Inc. (the "Company"), (OTC:COUV) announced today it is proceeding with the acquisition of Carbon-Ion Energy with the expectation to close the transaction by the end of September. …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Corporate Universe, Inc. (the "Company"), (OTC:COUV) announced today it is proceeding with the acquisition of Carbon-Ion Energy with the expectation to close the transaction by the end of September. The Company further announced that it is cancelling 56 Million Common per a court order, resulting from a Corporate Universe lawsuit against certain parties that failed to provide the services contracted for.

Andrew Sispoidis, Carbon Ion Energy's CEO, commented, "Our Board has approved the transaction to move forward and close. We are now in the final stages of producing audited financials. Once the financials are completed the transaction can close. Our new website will be up by the end of the month, and we are excited to take this next step and move toward commercialization of our technology. I would like to thank Corporate Universe shareholders for their patience and understanding."

Isaac H Sutton, Corporate Universe's CEO stated, "The Company is now in the process of up-listing the Company to the QB exchange and have OTC Markets file a Form 15c211 on behalf of the Company. Once filed and approved by FINRA, the company's shares will be easily tradable again."

We will continue to update shareholders throughout this process. Please email your questions to info@corpuniverse.com and we will try to include a response in our next press release.

About Carbon-Ion Energy

Founded in Oxford, UK, mere steps from where Lithium-Ion batteries were developed 50 years ago, Carbon-Ion Energy is developing and bringing to market a new generation of capacitive energy storage technologies that is a radical improvement in the performance versus conventional supercapacitors, will charge 50 times faster than Lithium-Ion batteries, last for many times the number of cycles, and made using environmentally sensitive processes from recycled materials. With over 100 patents in its portfolio, Carbon-Ion will be collaborating with industry partners from power grids to aviation, from heavy transportation to warehouse robotics to deliver power on-demand and revolutionize industries, advance sustainability and establish the de facto standard in on-demand power for the next 50 years and beyond. To learn more, please visit www.carbon-ion.energy.

About Corporate Universe:

Corporate Universe Inc. is a publicly traded diversified company with a focus on emerging business development to create value for our shareholders. Corporate Universe provides the environment for business growth and stability. For further information see www.corpuniverse.com

Safe Harbor Statement 
Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of Corporate Universe, Inc. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project," and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Corporate Universe, Inc. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of Corporate Universe, Inc. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. Corporate Universe, Inc.'s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond Corporate Universe, Inc.'s control. In addition to those discussed in Corporate Universe, Inc.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by Corporate Universe, Inc.'s management, including, but not limited to, Corporate Universe, Inc.'s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, Corporate Universe, Inc.'s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, Corporate Universe, Inc.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities and, in identifying contracts which match Corporate Universe, Inc.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. Corporate Universe, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT:
Corporate Universe Inc
info@corpuniverse.com
1-302-273-1150

SOURCE: Corporate Universe



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663367/Corporate-Universe-Shareholder-Updat ...




