Infection Surveillance Solutions Market worth $1,033 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 17:30  |  39   |   |   

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Infection Surveillance Solutions Market by Software (Cloud-based), Service (Product Support, Maintenance, Implementation), End User (Hospitals (Large, Medium-Sized, Small Hospitals) Long-Term Care Facilities), COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Infection Surveillance Solutions Market is projected to reach USD 1,033 million by 2026 from USD 508 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.2%.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Infection Surveillance Solutions Market"
203 – Tables
42 – Figures
242 – Pages

The Growth in this market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of hospital acquired infections, growing geriatric opulation and chronic diseases. The rising healthcare expenditure, increasing number of surgeries, growing geriatric population, and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases are the other factors driving the growth of this market. Currently, with the surge in COVID-19 cases, there is an increased focus on personal hygiene, coupled with the need to track and monitor the spread of COVID-19 infection. This is further expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The overall growth of various sectors has been heavily impacted by COVID-19, specifically in countries with a high incidence rate of COVID-19, such as India, China, Brazil, the US, and several European countries (including Russia, Italy, and Spain). While industries such as oil and petroleum, aeronautics, and mining are experiencing a steep fall in revenues, the healthcare, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical industries are optimizing this situation to serve a maximum number of patients and healthcare professionals.

The pandemic has led to a significant increase in the demand for infection control and monitoring solutions. COVID-19 has led to a significant surge in demand for infection surveillance solutions for monitoring and preventing the infection spread, both in the hospital and long-term care facilities, and manufacturers are increasingly focusing on expanding their portfolios to meet the increasing need for infection surveillance solutions across various sectors including the public health sectors. However, the demand and adoption of infection surveillance solutions have been constant throughout the year, and the trend has continued well in the first half of 2021. The pandemic has sparked a sudden interest in health IT solutions such as software solutions for effective and faster infection control and prevention, with the major adoption being witnessed in hospital settings.

