Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Announces Harvest Revenues and Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Control of Cultivation and Manufacturing Facility

Profit Sharing Contracts Leading to Control of Multi-Million Dollar Grow Operation

SHERIDAN, WY, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical‌ ‌Solutions,‌ ‌Inc.‌ ‌ (OTC‌ ‌PINK:‌ ‌CSLI)‌ formally announces the many profit-sharing contracts signed in 2020 are now paying dividends to the company. Mr.‌ ‌Sam‌ ‌Barraza,‌ ‌CEO‌ ‌of‌ ‌MKH‌ ‌Ventures,‌ ‌states,‌ ‌'' We are now receiving harvest dividends for the investments the company made in fall of 2020 and we are receiving payments of $20,000 to $40,000 weekly. “Mr. Barraza adds, “Additionally, the partnership and contractual arrangements have now led to a formal Letter of Intent to control the management of the multi-million-dollar operation in the “Green Zone” of downtown Los Angeles. I want to thank Mr. Robert Munck, our VP of Business Development for spear-heading the negotiations that will lead our shareholders to seeing the much-anticipated revenues and profits of our cannabis investments.”

Mr. Munck, Vice President of Business Development, “We are also excited to announce the following: 

  1. Letter of Intent outlines full control with owner of cultivation & manufacturing License for facility in downtown Los Angeles, California
  2. To date over $4 million in capital has been invested in cultivation over last 12 months for "State of the Art" double decker indoor cannabis grow. It will have high yield "Boutique High end flower & buds with 10 harvest per year cycle.
  3. Profit sharing for 10 harvests will be over $1.2 million annually into CSLI. And increase our visibility into the California cannabis industry.

Additional updates for the holdings of Critical Solutions, Inc. 

  1. Universal Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: UVSS) – We have received OTCIQ access, and our teams are uploading Disclosures and Supplements as required to bring Pink Current. We expect to submit an Attorney Opinion Letter within a week. The Transfer Agent has verified the share structure has remained unchanged with 246,049,052 Outstanding and 76,836,847 shares in the Float. The company is being renamed Digital Distro Solutions. The focus of the incoming company is providing digital production and distribution with NFT/Crypto services. Mr. Lane is well known for his numerous credits including work with Disney while also managing talent that has a collective following of over half billion social followers. The company is currently in negotiations for musical scores, soundtrack development, and original music composition for two upcoming feature productions.
  2. Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: RWGI) – Last month, Rodedawg was designated Pink Current. We are now in the interviewing the “short-list” of multiple merger candidates from the cannabis industry.
  3. Global Green Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: GGRN) – An updated Opinion letter was posted September 7th, 2021. The new President, Ryan Messer, is confident that all disclosures are complete for the removal of the CE designation with OTC Markets. We believe this could happen during 3 Quarter 2021. CSLI currently own 4.9% shares of the common stock outstanding. This company is primarily focused on providing consulting services to the cannabis industry and is a prospective partner for cannabis distribution, cultivation, and manufacturing.
  4. E-Med Future, Inc.- On August 27th, 2021. E-Med Holdings (OTC Pink: EMDF) was designated Pink Current. During 1 Quarter 2021, we acquired 4.9% of the common stock outstanding for E-Med Holdings (OTC Pink: EMDF) to expand our reach into the media and film industry. This is a well-funded entertainment and film production company that is currently in pre-production of its first feature film. The relationship with Garrison Film is perfect complement to our UVSS/Digital Distro Solutions acquisition.

Mr. Munck adds, “We are proud to report back to our shareholders that the yearlong endeavor to Critical Solutions, Inc. is now bearing the fruit of countless hours of time, energy, and monies. We truly believe that these first few payments and LOI are the one of strongest paths to revenue growth and overall increase in valuation of Critical Solutions, Inc.”

