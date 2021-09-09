Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Announces Harvest Revenues and Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Control of Cultivation and Manufacturing Facility

Profit Sharing Contracts Leading to Control of Multi-Million Dollar Grow Operation

SHERIDAN, WY, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical‌ ‌Solutions,‌ ‌Inc.‌ ‌ (OTC‌ ‌PINK:‌ ‌CSLI)‌ formally announces the many profit-sharing contracts signed in 2020 are now paying dividends to the company. Mr.‌ ‌Sam‌ ‌Barraza,‌ ‌CEO‌ ‌of‌ ‌MKH‌ ‌Ventures,‌ ‌states,‌ ‌'' We are now receiving harvest dividends for the investments the company made in fall of 2020 and we are receiving payments of $20,000 to $40,000 weekly. “Mr. Barraza adds, “Additionally, the partnership and contractual arrangements have now led to a formal Letter of Intent to control the management of the multi-million-dollar operation in the “Green Zone” of downtown Los Angeles. I want to thank Mr. Robert Munck, our VP of Business Development for spear-heading the negotiations that will lead our shareholders to seeing the much-anticipated revenues and profits of our cannabis investments.”

Mr. Munck, Vice President of Business Development, “We are also excited to announce the following: