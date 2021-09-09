checkAd

Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028 Reports and Data

Increasing use of monochloroacetic acid in production of carboxymethylcellulose, plastics, detergents, cosmetic, and paints and lacquers is a key factor driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports and Data has published its latest report titled "Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Process Type (Hydrolysis, Chlorination), By Product Type (Dry Powder, Liquid, Pellets, Others), By Application (Cellulosics, Agrochemicals, Surfactants, Thioglycolic Acid), And By Region, Forecast To 2028."

Monocholoroacetic acid is a critical intermediate in chemical industry owing to its extensive use in numerous organic synthesis processes due to its high reactivity. Monocholoroacetic acid is majorly used in manufacturing of Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) and over 30% of the monocholoroacetic acid produced globally is used in the production of CMC. Monochloroacetic acid is also widely used in the agriculture industry as an intermediate in the production of agrochemicals and plant products. Monocholoroacetic acid is also a crucial intermediate in cosmetic and personal hygiene industry and is widely used in the production of betaines that are used in hair shampoos. Increasing demand for monochloroacetic acid from various end-use industries such as chemicals, agriculture, and pharmaceutical, among others, is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Monocholoracetic acid is also extensively used in the manufacturing of important organic chemicals and pharmaceuticals such as ibuprofen, glycine, EDTA, and as raw material for various other products. Increasing demand for home cleaning products, development of eco-friendly chemicals, and increasing use of carboxymethylcellulose in the food and beverages industry for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, powdered drinks, and ice cream, among others, are some other key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market.

Download Report Sample PDF - https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2003  

Monochloroacetic acid is acidic in nature and can cause skin irritation upon direct contact among some individuals. In addition, negative effects of monochloroacetic acid on the environment and risks to humans are some key factors that can restrain market revenue growth to a certain extent over the forecast period. However, rapid advancements in manufacturing processes and improved safety of monocholoroacetic acid are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market going ahead.  

