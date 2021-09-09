checkAd

JCDecaux Lénaïc Pineau appointed Chief Sustainability & Quality Officer of JCDecaux

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 17:40  |  13   |   |   

Lénaïc Pineau appointed Chief Sustainability & Quality Officer of JCDecaux

Paris, September 9, 2021 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced that Lénaïc Pineau has joined JCDecaux as Chief Sustainability & Quality Officer of JCDecaux, taking up her position on September 6, 2021.

Lénaïc Pineau began her career in 2010 at Danone as Brand Manager where she was responsible for Les 2 vaches brand. In 2014, she joined Lindt as Senior International Brand Manager working with the Lindor brand. In 2015, she became Marketing Manager at Agrial/Eclor (Loïc Raison, Ecusson, La Mordue, Kerisac, Bayeux brands) where she introduced a CSR approach linked to the new positioning of the Ecusson cider brand.

From 2018, Lénaïc Pineau was Senior Sustainability Manager at EY leading extra-financial audit missions, defining CSR strategy and mission statements for corporate customers (eco-design for sustainable brands, decarbonisation of offerings). In this role, for the past year, she was in charge of the certification of JCDecaux’s extra-financial performance statement.

Lénaïc Pineau, 34, holds a Masters in Management from the ESCEM School in Poitiers and the London Metropolitan University.

Based at our headquarters in Yvelines (Plaisir), Lénaïc Pineau reports to David Bourg, Group Chief Financial, Administrative and IT Officer.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

  • 2020 revenue: €2,312m – H1 2021 revenue: €1,082.3m
  • Present in 3,670 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
  • A daily audience of more than 840 million people in more than 80 countries
  • 10,230 employees
  • Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
  • 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)
  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes
  • JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (4.6/5) and CDP (A Leadership) rankings, and has obtained the MSCI AAA score for the 4th year in a row
  • 964,760 advertising panels worldwide
  • N°1 worldwide in street furniture (489,500 advertising panels)
  • N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 156 airports and 249 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (329,790 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in Europe for billboards (129,970 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (615,530 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (216,590 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (66,120 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,500 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (15,350 advertising panels)

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.
Join us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf
+33 (0) 1 30 79 35 68 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com  

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JCDecaux Lénaïc Pineau appointed Chief Sustainability & Quality Officer of JCDecaux Lénaïc Pineau appointed Chief Sustainability & Quality Officer of JCDecaux Paris, September 9, 2021 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced that Lénaïc Pineau has joined JCDecaux as …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand ...
Prospect Park Capital Announces Proposed New Investment
Biophytis Leadership is Reinforced With New Chief Medical Officer Appointment
Exgen Announces Sale of Empire Mine Project NSR for $2,750,000 Cash
Tyson Foods Categorically Rejects Conclusions Drawn by White House
TAAT Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry ...
Churchill Downs Incorporated Provides an Update on Louisiana Operations
Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
L'OREAL: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital at 31 August 2021
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...