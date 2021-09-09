checkAd

Autocar Terminal Tractors to be Showcased at TMC Transportation Technology Exhibition Sept. 13-15

Autocar will display its ACTT and electric terminal tractor (the E-ACTT) at the fleet technology and maintenance management exhibition HAGERSTOWN, IN / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Autocar, LLC , proud to build trucks carrying North America's …

Autocar will display its ACTT and electric terminal tractor (the E-ACTT) at the fleet technology and maintenance management exhibition 

HAGERSTOWN, IN / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Autocar, LLC , proud to build trucks carrying North America's first specialized, severe-duty vocational truck brand, will display its E-ACTT at the American Trucking Associations' (ATA) Technology and Maintenance Council (TMC) 2021 Fall Meeting and Transportation Technology Exhibition from Sept. 13-15.

The exhibition is the TMC's largest event for fleet technology and maintenance management. It will take place in person during TMC's 2021 Fall Meeting at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland in Ohio.

Throughout the event, Autocar will be located at booth 5037 . The Autocar ACTT and the Autocar E-ACTT , brought in by Big Truck Rental (BTR), will be on display at the Autocar booth.

Despite current global supply chain challenges, Autocar continues to take new orders for electric, natural gas and diesel engine trucks. "Autocar remains ready to drive businesses forward and do what our terminal tractors were meant to do - deliver," said Eric Schwartz, president of Autocar Industries, LLC in Hagerstown, Ind.

A trusted and proven terminal tractor manufacturer, Autocar builds its ACTTs to meet demanding duty cycles with productivity and safety in mind. Explicitly designed for spotting trailers and containers at distribution centers, warehouse/trucking yards, industrial operations, intermodal/rail terminals and port terminals, Autocar's ACTT include the following features:

  • The tallest, widest, deepest cab and door combination in the industry made from 100% steel
  • The heaviest-duty bumper that protects the driver, cab and the rest of the chassis in the event of a collision
  • A robust hydraulics system with fast up.down speeds and maximum durability
  • Exclusive four-point premium cab air suspension
  • Premium cab soundproofing, reducing road noise
  • Temperature insulation and matting
  • Tractor-trailer auto-lock system
  • Easy ingress/egress

Since its announcement in June, Autocar's partnership with Big Truck Rental, the nation's leading essential services vehicle rental provider, provides the first and only national terminal tractor rental program for fleets across North America.

