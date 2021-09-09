1Tennessee Decreases Time-to-market to Cost-Effectively Deliver Advanced Streaming Solution to its Subscribers

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, (AZ), USA - September 9, 2021 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that 1Tennessee, a Tennessee-based local broadband, TV and telephone service provider, selected NAGRA to deliver its powerful new IP-based multiscreen video service. Leveraging NAGRA's cost-effective integrated streaming solution to significantly decrease time-to-market, 1Tennessee is now delivering all the benefits of a tier-1 streaming service to its subscribers, without the hefty price tag.

Powered by NAGRA's OpenTV Video Platform, the integrated solution includes Harmonic's cloud video solution, a pre-integrated CRM system from GLDS and Jackson Energy Authority's E+ Premier. This partnership enables 1Tennessee to implement a powerful offering that meets consumers' demand for a broad range of content and streaming services delivered through a single, engaging and branded app. With NAGRA, 1Tennessee is delivering a streaming solution that can drive engagement, retention and revenue, while helping to grow both video and broadband subscriber reach.

'As an industry pioneer, NAGRA is delivering a superior and proven alternative to other less-than-optimal industry options, making them the clear and trusted choice for us to deliver innovative entertainment experiences to our subscribers,' said John Warmath, President at 1Tennessee. 'The collective partnership of NAGRA, Harmonic, Jackson Energy Authority and GLDS has enabled us to rapidly activate and automate operations through a powerful, user-centric management platform that was up and running in weeks - not months - which was essential as we transitioned off the MobiTV platform.'