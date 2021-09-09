checkAd

EQS-News 1Tennessee Decreases Time-to-market to Cost-Effectively Deliver Advanced Streaming Solution to its Subscribers

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.09.2021, 17:48  |  23   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
1Tennessee Decreases Time-to-market to Cost-Effectively Deliver Advanced Streaming Solution to its Subscribers

09.09.2021 / 17:48

In a matter of weeks 1Tennessee implemented NAGRA's US streaming solution,
a powerful new IP-based multiscreen video service, to its subscribers

 

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, (AZ), USA - September 9, 2021 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that 1Tennessee, a Tennessee-based local broadband, TV and telephone service provider, selected NAGRA to deliver its powerful new IP-based multiscreen video service. Leveraging NAGRA's cost-effective integrated streaming solution to significantly decrease time-to-market, 1Tennessee is now delivering all the benefits of a tier-1 streaming service to its subscribers, without the hefty price tag.

Powered by NAGRA's OpenTV Video Platform, the integrated solution includes Harmonic's cloud video solution, a pre-integrated CRM system from GLDS and Jackson Energy Authority's E+ Premier. This partnership enables 1Tennessee to implement a powerful offering that meets consumers' demand for a broad range of content and streaming services delivered through a single, engaging and branded app. With NAGRA, 1Tennessee is delivering a streaming solution that can drive engagement, retention and revenue, while helping to grow both video and broadband subscriber reach.

'As an industry pioneer, NAGRA is delivering a superior and proven alternative to other less-than-optimal industry options, making them the clear and trusted choice for us to deliver innovative entertainment experiences to our subscribers,' said John Warmath, President at 1Tennessee. 'The collective partnership of NAGRA, Harmonic, Jackson Energy Authority and GLDS has enabled us to rapidly activate and automate operations through a powerful, user-centric management platform that was up and running in weeks - not months - which was essential as we transitioned off the MobiTV platform.'

Seite 1 von 3
Kudelski porteur Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News 1Tennessee Decreases Time-to-market to Cost-Effectively Deliver Advanced Streaming Solution to its Subscribers EQS Group-News: Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 1Tennessee Decreases Time-to-market to Cost-Effectively Deliver Advanced Streaming Solution to its Subscribers 09.09.2021 / 17:48 In a matter of weeks 1Tennessee implemented NAGRA's US …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG prüft mögliche Integration von Geschäftstätigkeitsbereichen der Viromed Group
DGAP-News: SFC Energy gewinnt größten Auftrag für EFOY Brennstoffzellen seit Unternehmensbestehen - ...
DGAP-News: MYNARIC MELDET EINEN WEITEREN KUNDEN FÜR SEIN NEUESTES PRODUKT CONDOR MK3
DGAP-News: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. beginnt mit der Gaskatel GmbH die ...
DGAP-News: ReGen III Provides Update on Relationship with Koch Project Solutions
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESUMPTION OF MEETING OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS
Aareal Bank stellt Refinanzierung für Sofitel Paris Le Faubourg bereit
EQS-News: Implenia unterzeichnet Verkauf des Teilbetriebs Hochbau in Österreich an die ZECH Bau Austria GmbH
Das ist der dritte Clou in kürzester Zeit: Modern Plant Based Foods kooperiert mit einem der größten US-amerikanischen Discounter!
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: 1. Halbjahr 2021: Social Chain AG steigert Umsatz um 131 Prozent
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21EQS-News: Kudelski Security Appoints Tony de Bos as Vice President of Services for EMEA
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21EQS-Adhoc: Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR   2021 HALF YEAR RESULTS
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
17.08.21EQS-News: Jackson Energy Authority Launches Advanced Video Streaming and Headend Management Service
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten