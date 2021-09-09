checkAd

Algernon Pharmaceuticals CEO To Deliver Virtual Keynote Presentation on Company’s DMT Program at the International Microdose DMT Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”) a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, is pleased to announce that its CEO Christopher J. Moreau will be delivering the Keynote Presentation at the Microdose Virtual 2021 “The DMT Conference: A Molecular Masterclass”.

The conference will be taking place on September 9th and 10th and will bring together the world’s leading relevant experts in biotech, psychedelic research, as well as science and medicine. The conference will explore the potential of DMT related to drug development, safety, clinical care and applications, applicable law, regulation, business, markets, science, research, as well as history and culture.

Tickets are available for this important virtual event at Microdose Virtual 2021 DMT Conference Tickets

Moreau will be delivering his Keynote Presentation at 2:00PM EST on Thursday September 9th, which will be entitled “DMT – New Hope for Healing the Brain After a Stroke”. He will be providing a review of Algernon’s establishment of a unique clinical research program for the treatment of stroke focused on DMT, a known psychedelic compound that is part of the tryptamine family (other drugs in the tryptamine family include psilocybin and psilocin).

Algernon plans to be the first company globally to test DMT for stroke in humans and Moreau will be highlighting Algernon’s recent announcement that its own preclinical study has confirmed that DMT increased the growth of cortical neurons by 40% with statistical significance in one arm of the study, when compared to control. The Company also reported that the increased growth was achieved with a sub hallucinogenic dose.

The below images show the dramatic differences in neurite outgrowth comparing an untreated single cell on the left, with a single cell that was exposed to 30 nM DMT. The treated cell shows significant growth activity in the number of processes per cell.      

About DMT

Algernon has established a clinical research program for the treatment of stroke focused on DMT, a known psychedelic compound that is part of the tryptamine family (other drugs in the tryptamine family include psilocybin and psilocin). Algernon plans to be the first company globally to test DMT for stroke in humans.

