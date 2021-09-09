Vranken-Pommery Monopole - 2021 First-Half Results

TURNOVER ﻿ORDINARY OPERATING INCOME NET INCOME NET FINANCIAL DEBT * 93,3 M€ 6,7 M€ -2,4 M€ 716 M€ +45% +5,5 M€ comparé au S1 2020 +4,1 M€ -26 M€ +7% +3,8 M€ comparé au S1 2019 +4,2 M€ -38 M€

*excluding IFRS16 : € 694,4M

Reims, 9th september 2021

The Board of Directors of Vranken-Pommery Monopole met on 9 September 2021 under the chairmanship of Mr Paul-François Vranken, in the presence of the Statutory Auditors, to approve the Group's accounts for the first half of 2021.

Excellent half-year results 2021 of the Vranken-Pommery Monopole Group

Turnover, Ordinary Operating Income, and Net Income are up significantly on H1 2020 and above H1 2019

Acceleration of the Group's deleveraging

Strengthening of the financial structure

Successful business development: +68% in exports and +16,5% in France

Strong international development for Pommery & Greno champagne and for Château La Gordonne rosé wines in Provence

Continued premiumisation policy and market share gains

First results of the strategic roadmap

Digital transition and improved operational efficiency

Reducing inventory by a better matching supplies to sales

New commercial dynamics with a strong focus on results

Confirmation of the 2021 outlook