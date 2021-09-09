Vranken-Pommery Monopole - 2021 First-Half Results
2021 HALF YEAR RESULTS
- Very strong growth in half-year results
- Strengthening the financial structure
- First results of the strategic roadmap
|TURNOVER
|ORDINARY OPERATING INCOME
|NET INCOME
|NET FINANCIAL DEBT *
|93,3 M€
|6,7 M€
|-2,4 M€
|716 M€
|+45%
|+5,5 M€
|comparé au S1 2020
|+4,1 M€
|-26 M€
|+7%
|+3,8 M€
|comparé au S1 2019
|+4,2 M€
|-38 M€
*excluding IFRS16 : € 694,4M
Reims, 9th september 2021
The Board of Directors of Vranken-Pommery Monopole met on 9 September 2021 under the chairmanship of Mr Paul-François Vranken, in the presence of the Statutory Auditors, to approve the Group's accounts for the first half of 2021.
Excellent half-year results 2021 of the Vranken-Pommery Monopole Group
- Turnover, Ordinary Operating Income, and Net Income are up significantly on H1 2020 and above H1 2019
- Acceleration of the Group's deleveraging
- Strengthening of the financial structure
Successful business development: +68% in exports and +16,5% in France
- Strong international development for Pommery & Greno champagne and for Château La Gordonne rosé wines in Provence
- Continued premiumisation policy and market share gains
First results of the strategic roadmap
- Digital transition and improved operational efficiency
- Reducing inventory by a better matching supplies to sales
- New commercial dynamics with a strong focus on results
Confirmation of the 2021 outlook
0 Kommentare