Solitario Presents at the Denver Gold Forum Annual Conference

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Solitario Zinc Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL); (TSX:SLR) is pleased to announce that it is participating in the Denver Gold Forum, September 12-15th, 2021. President and CEO, Chris Herald will host virtual one on one meetings during the event and will deliver an online presentation and corporate update on Monday, September 13th at 2:00pm Mountain. The presentation will feature the recently acquired Golden Crest gold project in South Dakota, as well as the advanced Florida Canyon and Lik high-grade zinc projects. View webcast and replay here. For more information on the conference please visit https://www.goldforumamericas.com/ About Solitario