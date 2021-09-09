checkAd

Square and SoFi Stadium Exclusively Partner to Welcome Back Fans with Omnichannel, Contact-Free Commerce

In a first-of-its-kind, 10-year partnership, Square has been selected as the exclusive point-of-sale (POS), payments, software, and merchant services provider for the new SoFi Stadium, home to the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, and Hollywood Park, the 300-acre mixed-use development being built by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman and SoFi Stadium developer E. Stanley Kroenke. Together, Square, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, and Legends are ushering in a new standard for fan experience that enables seamless commerce centered around delighting and engaging sports fans and concert-goers, while rising to meet the new challenges, needs, and opportunities facing the entertainment and sporting industry.

(Photo: Square)

(Photo: Square)

By leveraging all that Square’s ecosystem has to offer, SoFi Stadium is creating a multifaceted and dynamic approach to the game-day commerce experience that will delight and engage fans from pregame through overtime. As a fully cashless venue, SoFi Stadium selected Square’s ecosystem of products and services to power commerce and contactless payments across every checkout and purchase point, spanning hundreds of concession stands, bars, roving hawkers, and merchandise retail stores. Square’s integrated POS software and hardware enable fast, reliable, and convenient transactions and create safe, streamlined payment experiences for fans, including fast check-out speeds and reduced lines.

“SoFi Stadium is a world-class facility and the largest stadium in the NFL. Maintaining that level of service requires selecting technology partners who can match that scale,” said SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park Chief Technology Officer Skarpi Hedinsson. “Square is at the forefront of innovation across payment and transactions and shares our passion for incredible customer service. As a cashless venue, our partnership will offer fast, reliable and secure contactless payments for guests that helps to create a safe and streamlined experience at SoFi Stadium.”

Here’s how SoFi Stadium uses Square’s powerful ecosystem of services to create compelling, omnichannel commerce experiences across the venue:

  • Commerce and Operations Software: Integrated Square software solutions including Point of Sale and Team Management offer rich data and sales insights in real-time, enabling stadium managers to better understand trends. This includes information like top-selling items and busiest purchasing times for all concessions, bars, and hawkers, which empowers the stadium to make smart decisions, on the fly, to optimize staffing, inventory, and promotions. Square for Retail powers merchandise locations with business analytics features like inventory and sales reports to maximize revenue opportunities throughout each game or event, while Square Team Management supports the employee experience, enabling quick and easy access to Square's POS, with unique permission sets that ensure enterprise-scale access controls throughout the system. Both are simple to learn and use, which makes hiring and training large stadium staffs easy for operators.
  • Square Hardware: The stadium uses more than 1,000 Square Register and Square Terminal units to power sales throughout the NFL’s largest venue. With separate seller- and buyer-facing displays, Square Register enables smoother, faster payment experiences for employees and fans alike. Additionally, Square Terminal’s handheld, all-in-one payment processing capabilities enable stadium hawkers to take card and contactless payments directly at fans’ seats. All hardware devices are completely integrated and allow the stadium to flexibly power special food and merchandise pop-ups at any location, for any type of event. Square Register and Square Terminal enable fans to pay in any way they prefer, including contactless transactions through tap credit cards or mobile wallets on smartphones and smartwatches, with payment transactions covered by Square’s best-of-breed PCI compliance, privacy protection, and security.
  • API Integrations: Square’s APIs enable operators to integrate Square into any front-end fan experience or back-end data system, working seamlessly with any technology vision or enterprise architecture. For example, SoFi Stadium is leveraging Square’s Catalog API to manage inventory and product availability and inform mobile application and digital signage of menus at each concession stand. SoFi Stadium is also enlisting Square’s Orders API to transmit order details from Square POS directly to the kitchen, and Square’s Payments API to provide further business analytics.

Square’s platform also integrates with SoFi Stadium’s best-in-class partners for mobile application development, inventory management, kitchen display systems (KDS), and digital signage for a complete tech-advanced stadium. All in all, Square’s platform enables powerful system integrations between back-end and front-end user experiences across in-person, mobile, and online.

