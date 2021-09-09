Kilroy’s Newly Acquired Indeed Tower Awarded LEED Platinum Certification

Designed by Page, a global design and architecture firm, Indeed Tower, a ±730,000 square foot property occupying an entire city block, is currently Austin’s tallest office building, rising 36 stories. Kilroy’s $580 million acquisition of Indeed Tower made headlines in June of 2021 as the largest office transaction in the city’s recent history. It also marked the start of strategic expansion for the company, which currently has about ±$3 billion of development projects under construction and has been considering the Austin region for several years.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, “Kilroy”) today announced that Indeed Tower in Austin, Texas, has been awarded the highest-level recognition for overall sustainability, LEED v4 Platinum certification under the Core & Shell (CS) rating system created by the U.S. Green Building Council. The achievement positions Indeed Tower as the second-largest LEED v4 CS project in the United States and the fifth-largest LEED v4 CS project globally.

KILROY IS SETTING THE NEW STANDARD IN SUSTAINABILITY

Kilroy has amassed far-reaching recognition as North America's leader in sustainable real estate development. The company consistently outperforms ESG benchmarks and has held top honors over the last eight years among the world's most accredited organizations and ranking systems (ENERGY STAR, GRESB, Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, Bloomberg Gender Equality World Index, USGBC, Climate Registry, NAREIT). As pioneers in creating a more sustainable real estate industry, Kilroy became the first North American REIT to commit to neutral carbon operations and successfully achieved this ambitious goal in 2020. Furthermore, the company's portfolio encompasses more designated Fitwel buildings than any other organization outside of the U.S. Government.

Given Kilroy's profound commitment to reduce its portfolio's environmental and social impacts, Indeed Tower's sustainable design was an instrumental consideration to the company's investment thesis.

"Indeed Tower demonstrates the successful blend of great design with ambitious sustainability goals," said John Kilroy, Chairman and CEO of Kilroy, "As North America's leader in sustainable real estate, the property embodies Kilroy's unwavering commitment to resilient and sustainable workplace environments."

INDEED TOWER’S SUSTAINABLE FEATURES

LEED is the world's most widely applied green building rating system. LEED CS is the certification for the core and shell of the building along with the surrounding site, and Platinum is the highest level of certification a building may achieve. LEED v4 is designed to up the ante, taking a more performance-based approach to design, operations, and maintenance that calls for measurable results throughout a project's life cycle. To date, Indeed Tower is one of 28 projects globally to earn LEED v4 Platinum CS and one of three based in the U.S.