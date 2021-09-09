PCAS 1st Half 2021 earnings report
Ecully, September 9, 2021
1st HALF 2021 EARNINGS REPORT
PCAS (Euronext Paris: PCA), a specialist in the development and production of complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies, announces the publication of its consolidated earnings for the first half of 2021.
|
in millions of euros
|
30 June 2020
|
30 June 2021
|Net sales
|105.1
|106.3
|EBITDA (*)
|7.2
|8.0
|EBITDA margin
|6.9%
|7.5%
|Current operating income (*)
|-3.0
|-2.6
|Other operating income and expenses
|-0.2
|-0.4
|Operating income
|-3.2
|-3.0
|Financial result
|-1.5
|-0.9
|Taxes
|-1.1
|-1.3
|Net result
|-5.8
|-5.2
|(*) of which research tax credit (CIR): 2.2 M€ in 2019 and 2.1 M€ in 2020
