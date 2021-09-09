PCAS 1st Half 2021 earnings report Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 09.09.2021, 18:00 | 32 | 0 | 0 09.09.2021, 18:00 | Ecully, September 9, 2021 1st HALF 2021 EARNINGS REPORT PCAS (Euronext Paris: PCA), a specialist in the development and production of complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies, announces the publication of its consolidated earnings for the first half of 2021.





in millions of euros





30 June 2020



30 June 2021



Net sales 105.1 106.3 EBITDA (*) 7.2 8.0 EBITDA margin 6.9% 7.5% Current operating income (*) -3.0 -2.6 Other operating income and expenses -0.2 -0.4 Operating income -3.2 -3.0 Financial result -1.5 -0.9 Taxes -1.1 -1.3 Net result -5.8 -5.2 (*) of which research tax credit (CIR): 2.2 M€ in 2019 and 2.1 M€ in 2020 Seite 1 von 2 Seite 2 ►





