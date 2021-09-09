checkAd

PURA Publishes Farmersville Hemp Brand Facility Construction Update

DALLAS, TX, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) (“PURA”) today released an update on construction plans for its Farmersville Hemp Brand Facility.  The company recently broke ground on its 70-acre property in Farmersville Texas. A construction pad has been cleared for the building of multiple buildings where PURA will facilitate hands on marketing for a wide variety of products that can be derived from hemp. 

The Farmersville Hemp Brand Facility will be able to host client companies for seminars to demonstrate hemp processing and how hemp can be used as a natural, cost eff ective and even superior alternative to currently available construction materials, nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals, clothing, fuel, and plastics - to name just a few.  According to one source, more than 25,000 products can be made from hemp.

PURA expects to have an initial, temporary building, up and operational before the end of the year while construction on the primary facilities gets underway with a target completion date yet to be set for some time next year.

PURA is building processing and cultivation partners with the intention of establishing an industrial hemp brand cooperative under the Farmersville Hemp Brand name.  In the fashion that Sun-Maid Raisins collectively markets for growers all selling under one brand name, PURA plans to collectively market for multiple hemp growers and processors under the Farmersville Hemp Brand name.

PURA has already forged partnerships with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM), North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) and PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG). More partnerships are in the works.

Look for more news from PURA on the development of the Farmersville Hemp Brand to include more construction news, more partnership news and more marketing and branding news.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
+1 (800) 861-1350

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

