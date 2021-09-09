checkAd

Burcon Outlines In-Person AGM Venue Details, New Provincial Public Health Order Vaccine Requirements

Burcon Outlines In-Person AGM Venue Details, New Provincial Public Health Order Vaccine Requirements

Vancouver, British Columbia, September 9, 2021 -- Burcon NutraScience Corporation ("Burcon or the "Company") (TSX: BU) (NASDAQ: BRCN), a global technology leader in the development of clean-label, plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, today announced that in accordance with the new Public Health Order ("PHO") guidance issued by the province of British Columbia, Burcon's in-person Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders ("AGM"), scheduled to take place at The Westin Bayshore Hotel in Vancouver on September 15, 2021, will require all attendees to provide proof of vaccination status. In addition, the new PHO guidelines require masks to be worn in indoor public settings when not seated.

To adhere to the new PHO guidelines regarding allowable seating capacity for an event, Burcon's AGM has also been moved from the Marine Room to the larger Salon E Room, located on the main level of The Westin Bayshore Hotel's conference centre.

Attendees should note the following:

- Masks are REQUIRED in indoor public settings for all guests 12 and older when NOT

SEATED. Masks are REQUIRED when moving around the event space, going to the food/beverage stations, or any of the hotel's public areas (lobby, washrooms, elevators, restaurants, pool, etc).

- Proof of Vaccination will be required to attend the AGM. Attendees visiting from outside of BC are also required to show proof of vaccination.

For more information on BC's new PHO guidelines and/or to obtain your BC Vaccine Card, please visit - Proof of vaccination - Province of British Columbia (gov.bc.ca)

Details for Burcon's 2021 Annual and Special Meeting:

Date: September 15, 2021
Time: 10:00am PT
Location: Salon E Room, The Westin Bayshore Hotel - 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver, BC

