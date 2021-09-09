checkAd

SAMPO PLC                 INSIDE INFORMATION              9 September 2021 at 7:10 pm

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

Sampo launches further sale of Nordea shares

Sampo has today announced the launch of an accelerated bookbuild offering of a maximum of 73 million Nordea shares to institutional investors. The offering implies a potential reduction in Sampo’s stake in Nordea of up to 1.8 percentage points to 10.1 per cent of all outstanding shares.

The planned disposal represents a further step toward Sampo’s aim to materially reduce its ownership in Nordea by end of August 2022 in order to focus its strategy and capital allocation toward P&C insurance.

The result of the transaction will be announced on 10 September 2021 at the latest. In connection with the offering, Sampo has entered into a lock-up undertaking, under which it has, subject to certain exceptions, agreed not to sell any Nordea shares for a period ending at 8 November 2021. The book value of the Nordea holding in Sampo Group’s consolidated balance sheet was EUR 7.93 per share on 30 June 2021. BofA Securities Europe SA is acting as Bookrunner of the transaction.

SAMPO PLC

For more information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031

Important notice

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAS BEEN MADE FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO BUY, SELL, ISSUE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY, SELL, ISSUE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR ANY SECURITIES, NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY SALE OF SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL PRIOR TO REGISTRATION OR QUALIFICATION UNDER THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY SUCH JURISDICTION.

IN THE UNITED KINGDOM, THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS ONLY BEING DISTRIBUTED TO AND IS DIRECTED AT “QUALIFIED INVESTORS” WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 2(E) OF REGULATION (EU) 2017/1129, AS IT FORMS PART OF DOMESTIC LAW IN THE UNITED KINGDOM BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, (A) HAVING PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE IN MATTERS RELATING TO INVESTMENTS FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 19(5) OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2005, AS AMENDED (THE “ORDER”); (B) WHO ARE HIGH NET WORTH ENTITIES DESCRIBED IN ARTICLE 49(2) (A) TO (D) OF THE ORDER; OR (C) OTHER PERSONS TO WHOM THEY MAY LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED (ALL SUCH PERSONS TOGETHER BEING REFERRED TO AS “RELEVANT PERSONS”). ANY INVESTMENT OR INVESTMENT ACTIVITY TO WHICH THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES WILL ONLY BE AVAILABLE TO AND WILL ONLY BE ENGAGED IN WITH RELEVANT PERSONS. ANY PERSON WHO IS NOT A RELEVANT PERSON SHOULD NOT ACT OR RELY ON THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR ANY OF ITS CONTENTS.

