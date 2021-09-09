NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

Sampo launches further sale of Nordea shares

Sampo has today announced the launch of an accelerated bookbuild offering of a maximum of 73 million Nordea shares to institutional investors. The offering implies a potential reduction in Sampo’s stake in Nordea of up to 1.8 percentage points to 10.1 per cent of all outstanding shares.

The planned disposal represents a further step toward Sampo’s aim to materially reduce its ownership in Nordea by end of August 2022 in order to focus its strategy and capital allocation toward P&C insurance.

The result of the transaction will be announced on 10 September 2021 at the latest. In connection with the offering, Sampo has entered into a lock-up undertaking, under which it has, subject to certain exceptions, agreed not to sell any Nordea shares for a period ending at 8 November 2021. The book value of the Nordea holding in Sampo Group’s consolidated balance sheet was EUR 7.93 per share on 30 June 2021. BofA Securities Europe SA is acting as Bookrunner of the transaction.





SAMPO PLC

For more information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030





Maria Silander

Communications Manager, Media Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0031

