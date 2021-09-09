checkAd

Trintech Named to the 2021 AIFINTECH100 List

Autor: Accesswire
09.09.2021, 18:10  |  28   |   |   

FinTech Global recognizes Trintech's leadership in utilizing advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities to reduce the time and risk across the Record to Report processDALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Trintech, an …

FinTech Global recognizes Trintech's leadership in utilizing advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities to reduce the time and risk across the Record to Report process

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Trintech, an industry-leading global provider of Record to Report software solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced that FinTech Global has named the company as one of the world's most innovative AI solution providers on its inaugural AIFINTECH list for 2021. The list identifies the top 100 companies chosen by a panel of industry experts and analysts who reviewed a study of over 1,000 fintech companies undertaken by FinTech Global. The solution providers making the final list were recognized for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the financial services value chain.

Trintech has developed Financial Controls AI within its leading Record to Report platform, Cadency® by Trintech, to help customers quantitatively evaluate risk within the Record to Report process. Trintech's Financial Controls AI allows customers to automate workflows based on their risk profile, all while identifying high-risk items for human review. Trintech's Financial Controls AI strategy will continue to expand to help the Office of Finance:

  • Evaluate and quantify risk across various financial close processes, entities, and functions
  • Automate and optimize workflows based on risk
  • Leverage insights into compliance controls through data analysis
  • Develop best practices for risk evaluation, controls, automation and optimization, based on benchmarking data
  • Evaluate and quantify key market trends to determine impact and drive proactive risk prevention measures

"The ability for the Office of Finance to provide real-time business-critical insights to drive confident decision-making has never been more important and we are fortunate to provide leading financial close solutions that not only speed up the Record to Report process but provide that real-time visibility to help drive those key business decisions," said Michael Ross, Chief Product Officer at Trintech. "Over the past year, Trintech has invested heavily in its Financial Controls AI capabilities to help our customers reduce financial risk from multiple angles, save time and resources, and ultimately transform their operations."

Cadency has helped financial institutions across the global achieve significant ROI including up to a 99% reduction in preparation time on reconciliations, up to a 90% reduction in the number of accounts needed to be reconciled and up to a 75% reduction in time for rework. Discover the ROI your organization can achieve by automating you Record to Report process.

The full AIFinTech100 2021 list is published online at www.AIFinTech100.com.

About FinTech Global

FinTech Global offers the most comprehensive data, the most valuable insights, and the most powerful analytical tools available for the global FinTech industry. FinTech Global works with market leaders in the FinTech Industry - investors, advisors, innovative companies, and financial institutions - and enables them to get the essential intelligence they need to make superior business decisions.

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency® Platform, Adra® Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET™, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Kelli Shoevlin
214-957-5009
kelli.shoevlin@trintech.com

SOURCE: Trintech, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663366/Trintech-Named-to-the-2021-AIFINTECH ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trintech Named to the 2021 AIFINTECH100 List FinTech Global recognizes Trintech's leadership in utilizing advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities to reduce the time and risk across the Record to Report processDALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Trintech, an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further ...
ReelTime TV Goes Live on Android TV to 80 Million Monthly Active Devices Exceeding 200 Million ...
Braille Energy Systems Inc. Reports First Ever Quarterly Profit for the Three Months Ending June ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of $15 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement
USAQ CEO Discusses Financial Improvements in Q2, Product Projections in Audio Interview with ...
NESR Joins the United Nations Global Compact
Autocar's Badass Dump Truck Named One as a 2021 Contractors' Top 50 New Products
Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement of up to $1,650,000
Digital World Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
Gold Resource Corporation To Acquire Aquila Resources Inc. To Form Diversified North American ...
Silver X Intersects 7,232.83 g/t AgEq over 0.95 Metres Within 130-Metre-Long Ore Shoot During ...
NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...