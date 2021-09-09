checkAd

Genova, Italy Police Department Deployment of WRAP’s BolaWrap Announced

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, today announced Genova, Italy is launching a field trial of the BolaWrap. This announcement follows the Company’s June demonstrations in Italy through its established distributor Defconservices, as was previously announced here.

Genova is Italy’s sixth largest city with a population of 560,000. Its Police Department is the first Italian agency to start to deploy BolaWrap devices in the field.

The police department in Genova held an event on 6th September 2021 demonstrating the BolaWrap that can be viewed here. The event was attended by senior officials from an array of Italian agencies along with local and national media. Gianluca Viale - Genova City Municipal Councillor for Safety, and Gianluca Giurato - Genova Chief of Police, stated:
 
"The objective of starting the in-field tests is for the ultimate adoption of this new tool, already in use in the United States. The purpose of this operational period is to understand if it works here and if it serves the needs of proportional intervention." (Giorgio Viale, Municipal Councillor for Safety)

The Commander of the Local Police of Genova; Gianluca Giurato underlined, "It is not a weapon, but an extra resource for our security operators. It is quite clear that our agents facing complex scenarios would benefit from more suitable tools for protection, whether it be their own or others. This new technology is an original system with a very low risk of injury and will help us remotely restrain potentially dangerous subjects safely."

“Our international distributors continue to demonstrate their excellent ability to drive awareness and adoption of the BolaWrap device," said Jags Gill, WRAP VP of International Sales. “Our distributors cover more than 40 countries and are working tirelessly with the relevant authorities to classify, demonstrate, and place BolaWraps with leading law enforcement and military officials who can most benefit.

“Danila Maffei of distributor Defconservices led this test and evaluation effort in Genova. We look forward to rapid adoption of the BolaWrap throughout Italy and rapid global success.”

Media coverage of the event included:

https://youtu.be/79r45vrunUE

https://www.mediasetplay.mediaset.it/video/studioaperto/ecco-il-bolawr ...

