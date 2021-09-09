A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman

We are excited to share with you the new direction of Creek Road Miners, Inc. (“Creek Road”). 2021 has proven to be a significant year full of reinvigorating changes for Creek Road. In March 2020, unbeknownst to us, we produced our last pop culture live event. Now, sixteen months later, we are aggressively pursuing our planned cryptocurrency mining operations. How did we get here? Where are we now? Where are we going from here?

How did we get here?

Due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Creek Road, then Wizard World, transitioned live events to an online experience. Our fans could interact with talent via moderated live video chat rooms, acquire signatures and personalized video messages and transact within our memorabilia ecommerce platform. As part of that effort, in May 2021, we extended our ecommerce product offering to include 2D and 3D Non-Fungible Tokens. Our fans embraced the concept, and in order for us to mint purchased NFTs, we needed direct ownership of cryptocurrency. In researching how to acquire these assets, we learned that establishing our own cryptocurrency mining operations is a more efficient means of securing digital currency than buying it and brings potentially higher capital market valuations for our investors.

Where are we today?

As a result of our extensive research into cryptocurrency mining and reviewing our core business, we determined that as a company, we needed to change course. As we have publicly announced, our six (6) most prestigious live events will now be produced by Fan Expo. We wish them the best and are proud to have them continue building on our legacy. All other shows will cease production. Jevo, our Jell-O shot machine company, is a non-core asset and will be dealt with accordingly. What remains is our ecommerce platform, the Vault (www.WizardWorldVault.com). The Vault is our bridge to our new business model.

We believe that crytpocurrencies are here to stay, and that Creek Road’s evolution over this past year has laid the foundation for growth in this industry. Creek Road’s strategy is to utilize mobile power generation units and mining facilities to leverage stranded and ignored natural gas energy suppliers while acquiring our own energy sources and dual revenue streams. A pure vertical integration strategy potentially enables Creek Road to retain (rather than sell or lever) its mined cryptocurrency while avoiding dilution for our investors to cover operating expenses.