Clarus Therapeutics Closes Transaction With Blue Water, Debuts as a Publicly Traded Company to Develop Androgen and Metabolic Therapies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 18:46  |  57   |   |   

Business combination with Blue Water Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, completed on September 9, 2021

Combined company to be renamed Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s common stock and warrants will commence trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 10, 2021, under the ticker symbols “CRXT” and “CRXTW,” respectively

Gross proceeds totaled approximately $25.3 million

NORTHBROOK, Ill. and GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to providing solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women (“Clarus”), and Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: BLUW), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“Blue Water”), today announced the completion of their previously announced business combination.

The resulting combined company will be renamed Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Clarus Holdings,” “we,” “our” or “us”) and will commence trading its shares of common stock under the symbol “CRXT” and its warrants under the symbol “CRXTW” on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 10, 2021. The CUSIP number for Clarus Holdings’ common stock is 18271L 107 and 18271L 115 for the warrants.

Gross proceeds to Clarus Holdings from this business combination totaled approximately $25.3 million. The stockholders of Blue Water approved the business combination at a special meeting held on August 27, 2021. Clarus stockholders also approved the business combination. Clarus’ management team, led by Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Robert Dudley, will continue to provide executive leadership for the combined company.

“At Clarus, our goal is to develop and commercialize androgen and metabolic therapies for unmet medical conditions in men and women,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Robert Dudley. “My sincere thanks to our investors, employees, board of directors, and advisors for supporting our vision and making this transaction a success. We intend to use our new resources to expand the commercialization of JATENZO and build an innovative pipeline of product candidates.”

