ABIONYX Pharma Announces Its 2021 Half Year Financial Results and Provides an Update on Its Development Activities

ABIONYX Pharma (Paris:ABNX) (FR0012616852 - ABNX - PEA PME eligible), a next-generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies, announces its 2021 half year financial results and provides an update on its development activities.

Orphan Drug Designation status granted for CER-001 for LCAT Deficiency as both a renal disease and an ophthalmic disease

Following the receipt of a positive opinion from the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) regarding the Orphan Drug Designation application for its bio-HDL, the company has obtained the Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the European Commission for its drug candidate CER-001, as a potential treatment for LCAT deficiency. Two forms of LCAT deficiency exist: Familial LCAT Deficiency (FLD) resulting from a complete deficiency and clinically characterized by hemolytic anemia, renal failure, most often leading to renal transplantation, and by corneal opacities; and Fish Eye Disease (FED), resulting from a partial deficiency and clinically characterized by corneal opacities without renal involvement. The Orphan Drug Designation obtained therefore covers both a renal and an ophthalmologic indication.

Obtaining the ODD allows for assistance from the EMA with clinical protocol design, access to a centralized marketing authorization procedure valid in all EU member states, the possibility for conditional marketing authorization, reduced regulatory fees, and 10 years of market exclusivity from the time a marketing authorization is granted. In addition to the development advantages of obtaining the ODD, this designation marks a strong and strategic regulatory recognition as the only bio-HDL to receive this status in Europe.

The efficacy of CER-001 was announced last March when positive clinical results were published in the scientific journal “Annals of Internal Medicine” in this rare kidney disease. As a reminder, the patient who was on the verge of dialysis due to the rapid decline of his kidney function was able to avoid the need for dialysis during treatment with CER-001. In addition, the patient who suffered from lipid deposits in the corneas experienced the disappearance of visual blur, a clear improvement in visual function that continued to be observed after 1 year of treatment-free follow-up.

03.09.21ABIONYX Pharma: Monthly Statement of Total Voting Rights and Shares Forming the Company's Share Capital
