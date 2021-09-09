ABIONYX Pharma Announces Its 2021 Half Year Financial Results and Provides an Update on Its Development Activities

Following the receipt of a positive opinion from the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) regarding the Orphan Drug Designation application for its bio-HDL, the company has obtained the Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the European Commission for its drug candidate CER-001, as a potential treatment for LCAT deficiency. Two forms of LCAT deficiency exist: Familial LCAT Deficiency (FLD) resulting from a complete deficiency and clinically characterized by hemolytic anemia, renal failure, most often leading to renal transplantation, and by corneal opacities; and Fish Eye Disease (FED), resulting from a partial deficiency and clinically characterized by corneal opacities without renal involvement. The Orphan Drug Designation obtained therefore covers both a renal and an ophthalmologic indication.

Obtaining the ODD allows for assistance from the EMA with clinical protocol design, access to a centralized marketing authorization procedure valid in all EU member states, the possibility for conditional marketing authorization, reduced regulatory fees, and 10 years of market exclusivity from the time a marketing authorization is granted. In addition to the development advantages of obtaining the ODD, this designation marks a strong and strategic regulatory recognition as the only bio-HDL to receive this status in Europe.

The efficacy of CER-001 was announced last March when positive clinical results were published in the scientific journal “Annals of Internal Medicine” in this rare kidney disease. As a reminder, the patient who was on the verge of dialysis due to the rapid decline of his kidney function was able to avoid the need for dialysis during treatment with CER-001. In addition, the patient who suffered from lipid deposits in the corneas experienced the disappearance of visual blur, a clear improvement in visual function that continued to be observed after 1 year of treatment-free follow-up.