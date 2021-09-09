NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR FORWARDING, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions Lakestar SPAC I SE : Status of the proposed business combination - Fulfillment of minimum cash condition under the business combination agreement 09-Sep-2021 / 18:58 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

Status of the proposed business combination - Fulfillment of minimum cash condition under the business combination agreement

Luxembourg, September 9, 2021 - Following the receipt of all redemption notices in connection with the proposed business combination of Lakestar SPAC I SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LRS1) (the "Company") and HomeToGo GmbH ("HomeToGo") (the "Transaction") by the deadline at 6.00 p.m. CEST today, the amount of cash remaining in the Company after redemptions will be significantly higher than EUR 175 million, the minimum cash amount agreed upon by the Company and HomeToGo in the business combination agreement. As a consequence, the minimum cash closing condition under the business combination agreement will be fulfilled.

The Transaction remains subject to certain other customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Company's shareholders.

