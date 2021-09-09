checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Lakestar SPAC I SE : Status of the proposed business combination - Fulfillment of minimum cash condition under the business combination agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.09.2021, 18:58  |  15   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Lakestar SPAC I SE : Status of the proposed business combination - Fulfillment of minimum cash condition under the business combination agreement

09-Sep-2021 / 18:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR FORWARDING, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

Status of the proposed business combination - Fulfillment of minimum cash condition under the business combination agreement

Luxembourg, September 9, 2021 - Following the receipt of all redemption notices in connection with the proposed business combination of Lakestar SPAC I SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LRS1) (the "Company") and HomeToGo GmbH ("HomeToGo") (the "Transaction") by the deadline at 6.00 p.m. CEST today, the amount of cash remaining in the Company after redemptions will be significantly higher than EUR 175 million, the minimum cash amount agreed upon by the Company and HomeToGo in the business combination agreement. As a consequence, the minimum cash closing condition under the business combination agreement will be fulfilled.

The Transaction remains subject to certain other customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Company's shareholders.

Contact:
Stefan Winners
9, rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
info@lakestar-spac.com

Important Notice

This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. This publication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities (the "Securities") of Lakestar SPAC I SE (the "Company") in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. The Securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan subject to certain exceptions.

Seite 1 von 4
Lakestar SPAC I Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Lakestar SPAC German Innovation
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Lakestar SPAC I SE : Status of the proposed business combination - Fulfillment of minimum cash condition under the business combination agreement DGAP-Ad-hoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions Lakestar SPAC I SE : Status of the proposed business combination - Fulfillment of minimum cash condition under the business combination agreement 09-Sep-2021 / 18:58 CET/CEST …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG prüft mögliche Integration von Geschäftstätigkeitsbereichen der Viromed Group
DGAP-News: MYNARIC MELDET EINEN WEITEREN KUNDEN FÜR SEIN NEUESTES PRODUKT CONDOR MK3
DGAP-News: SFC Energy gewinnt größten Auftrag für EFOY Brennstoffzellen seit Unternehmensbestehen - ...
DGAP-News: ReGen III Provides Update on Relationship with Koch Project Solutions
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESUMPTION OF MEETING OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS
DGAP-News: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. beginnt mit der Gaskatel GmbH die ...
Aareal Bank stellt Refinanzierung für Sofitel Paris Le Faubourg bereit
Das ist der dritte Clou in kürzester Zeit: Modern Plant Based Foods kooperiert mit einem der größten US-amerikanischen Discounter!
EQS-News: Implenia unterzeichnet Verkauf des Teilbetriebs Hochbau in Österreich an die ZECH Bau Austria GmbH
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: 1. Halbjahr 2021: Social Chain AG steigert Umsatz um 131 Prozent
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21DGAP-DD: Lakestar SPAC I SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
03.09.21DGAP-DD: Lakestar SPAC I SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
13.08.21DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I to hold Extraordinary General Meeting to vote on business combination with HomeToGo GmbH and future Supervisory Board
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten