DGAP-News: Trintech, Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Trintech Named to the 2021 AIFINTECH100 List 09.09.2021 / 12:55

FinTech Global recognizes Trintech's leadership in utilizing advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities to reduce the time and risk across the Record to Report process

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Trintech, an industry-leading global provider of Record to Report software solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced that FinTech Global has named the company as one of the world's most innovative AI solution providers on its inaugural AIFINTECH list for 2021. The list identifies the top 100 companies chosen by a panel of industry experts and analysts who reviewed a study of over 1,000 fintech companies undertaken by FinTech Global. The solution providers making the final list were recognized for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the financial services value chain.

Trintech has developed Financial Controls AI within its leading Record to Report platform, Cadency(R) by Trintech, to help customers quantitatively evaluate risk within the Record to Report process. Trintech's Financial Controls AI allows customers to automate workflows based on their risk profile, all while identifying high-risk items for human review. Trintech's Financial Controls AI strategy will continue to expand to help the Office of Finance:

Evaluate and quantify risk across various financial close processes, entities, and functions

Automate and optimize workflows based on risk

Leverage insights into compliance controls through data analysis

Develop best practices for risk evaluation, controls, automation and optimization, based on benchmarking data

Evaluate and quantify key market trends to determine impact and drive proactive risk prevention measures

"The ability for the Office of Finance to provide real-time business-critical insights to drive confident decision-making has never been more important and we are fortunate to provide leading financial close solutions that not only speed up the Record to Report process but provide that real-time visibility to help drive those key business decisions," said Michael Ross, Chief Product Officer at Trintech. "Over the past year, Trintech has invested heavily in its Financial Controls AI capabilities to help our customers reduce financial risk from multiple angles, save time and resources, and ultimately transform their operations."