checkAd

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 19:00  |  24   |   |   

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased loanDepot, Inc. (“loanDepot” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LDI) shares pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with loanDepot’s February 16, 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”). loanDepot investors have until November 8, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their loanDepot investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

In February 2021, loanDepot completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 3.85 million shares of Class A common stock at $14.00 per share.

By August 17, 2021, loanDepot’s stock price fell 42% below the IPO price after the Company disclosed disappointing second quarter 2021 financial results and provided significantly lower guidance for its business.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) loanDepot’s refinance originations had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO due to industry over-capacity and increased competition; (2) loanDepot’s gain-on-sale margins had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO; (3) as a result, loanDepot’s revenue and growth would be negatively impacted; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased loanDepot shares, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

loanDepot Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) Investors Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased loanDepot, Inc. (“loanDepot” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LDI) shares pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
Li-Cycle to Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama
Birds Eye Parent Company Nomad Foods Joins Race to Zero, Accelerating Decarbonisation Across Its ...
UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors in Vipshop Holdings ...
Walmart Highlights Sustainability Commitments with Inaugural $2 Billion Green Bond Issuance as Part ...
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Direct Offering of Preferred ...
Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01:11 UhrSHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against loanDepot, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21LDI ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the loanDepot, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against loanDepot, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages loanDepot, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – LDI
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten