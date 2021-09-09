checkAd

Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 19:00  |  40   |   |   

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global sports nutrition market report.

Arizton Logo

The sports nutrition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10.09% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:  

1.  The sports nutrition industry has witnessed over 90% growth in the number of global products featuring the term clean label or natural.

2.  North America is the largest market for sports nutrition and accounted for 53.45% market share in 2020. Government initiatives are fueling the increased demand for gyms and health centers. The increase in sports-related activities is driving the demand for sports nutrition products in the region.

3.  APAC is one of the fastest-growing markets and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.88% during the forecast period. Enhancement in digital infrastructure in emerging countries such as India and China offer significant opportunities for online platforms to promote the sales of sports nutrition products in the region.

4.  The athlete consumer segment is expected to generate more revenue than other segments and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.37% during the forecast period

5.  The global sports food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.98% during the forecast period.

6.  The animal-derived segment is more popular and accounted for a market share of 75.19% in 2020, followed by plant-based and mixed raw materials with 14.27% and 10.54% market share, respectively.

7.  The isotonic sports drinks segment dominated the sports drink market and accounted for a share of 51.70% in 2020. In the same year, the hypertonic and isotonic sports drinks segments accounted for a share of 32.77% and 15.53%, respectively.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, raw material, types of workouts, distribution channels, end-users, and geography
  • Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 20 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/sports-nutrition-market-size-analysis 

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global sports nutrition market report. The sports nutrition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10.09% during the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
BlueVoyant Partners with Telstra to Launch Cyber Detection and Response - Endpoint in Australia and ...
EY reports global revenues of US$40b in 2021 and outlines record US$10b investment plan over next ...
Attorney Lanny J. Davis asks the Kyiv Post to Commit to the "Code of Principles" of the ...
Codashop Unveils Its Epic New Look
Google and Shopify Team Up to Help 1.7 Million SMBs Reach More Consumers
Globalization Partners Tops the List in Quartz Survey for Global Remote Workers
The Virtual XIX International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Looks to the Future by ...
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Unveiling Infosys Equinox: Digital Commerce Platform Driving Human-Centric and Memorable Omnichannel Shopping Experiences
Titel
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Figures from culture, business, and sport join call for protection of people, planet, and wildlife ...
Infineon and Blixt strengthen the collaboration to accelerate growth of solid state circuit ...
Investments from Oil Companies for Economic Value of Petroleum Underscores Growth in Petrochemicals ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Wealth Management Market to Reach $3.43 trillion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
ACE Exchange Tackles Cryptocurrency Money Laundering With KPMG, KGI Bank and CYBAVO
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Industrial Vending Machine Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...