Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global sports nutrition market report.

The sports nutrition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10.09% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The sports nutrition industry has witnessed over 90% growth in the number of global products featuring the term clean label or natural.

2. North America is the largest market for sports nutrition and accounted for 53.45% market share in 2020. Government initiatives are fueling the increased demand for gyms and health centers. The increase in sports-related activities is driving the demand for sports nutrition products in the region.

3. APAC is one of the fastest-growing markets and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.88% during the forecast period. Enhancement in digital infrastructure in emerging countries such as India and China offer significant opportunities for online platforms to promote the sales of sports nutrition products in the region.

4. The athlete consumer segment is expected to generate more revenue than other segments and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.37% during the forecast period

5. The global sports food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.98% during the forecast period.

6. The animal-derived segment is more popular and accounted for a market share of 75.19% in 2020, followed by plant-based and mixed raw materials with 14.27% and 10.54% market share, respectively.

7. The isotonic sports drinks segment dominated the sports drink market and accounted for a share of 51.70% in 2020. In the same year, the hypertonic and isotonic sports drinks segments accounted for a share of 32.77% and 15.53%, respectively.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, raw material, types of workouts, distribution channels, end-users, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 20 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/sports-nutrition-market-size-analysis