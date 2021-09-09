The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Boston Beer announced on September 8, 2021, that it would withdraw the 2021 financial guidance that was released on July 22, 2021. The Company blamed the withdrawal on decreased demand for its hard seltzer products. The Company also disclosed that it expects hard seltzer inventory write-offs, shortfall fees to third-party brewers, and other negative financial events associated with decreased demand for its products. Based on this news, shares of Boston Beer fell by almost 4.5% in intraday trading on September 9, 2021.

The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (“Boston Beer” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SAM ) for violations of the securities laws.

