checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc NEXR Technologies SE lowers 2021 forecast following Corona-related market launch delays of products

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.09.2021, 19:06  |  22   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: NEXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
NEXR Technologies SE lowers 2021 forecast following Corona-related market launch delays of products

09-Sep-2021 / 19:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Inside information according to Article 17 MAR

NEXR Technologies SE lowers 2021 forecast following Corona-related market launch delays of products

Berlin, 09 September 2021

The Board of Directors of NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) lowers the guidance for the current financial year 2021 following Corona-related delays in market launches of products. As a result of the delayed starts of pilot projects with cooperation partners, in particular, in contact-intensive economic sectors such as fashion retail and the fitness industry, as well as the subsequent postponement of expected revenues from the intensification of partnerships, the Board of Directors now expects revenues for the full year 2021 of EUR 0.4 million to EUR 0.8 million (previously: EUR 1.5 million to EUR 3.0 million) and a net loss of EUR 14.8 million to EUR 15.5 million (previously: net loss of EUR 12.5 million to EUR 13.5 million). For 2021, this would correspond to a growth in revenues of around 33% to 167% compared to the previous year's value of EUR 0.3 million and thus an improvement in the operating development. In 2020, sales were still declining due to the lack of service contracts. The expected increase in the net loss in 2021 compared with the previous year reflects the reversal of deferred taxes in the same period of 2020.

Taking into account the successful start of the pilot projects as well as the positive initial feedback from the business partners, the Board of Directors of NeXR Technologies SE following the successful completion of the test phases expects an expansion of the partnerships and the further development of the products as well as catch-up effects in revenue realization through new customer acquisition.

The Corona-related delays in market launches had no impact on business performance in the first half of 2021. The 2021 half-year financial statements will be published on 30 September 2021.

For further information, please contact:
NEXR Technologies SE
Lydia Herrmann
Investor Relations
Charlottenstrasse 4
10969 Berlin
Germany

l.herrmann@nexr-technologies.com
www.nexr-technologies.com

Phone: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-3
Fax: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-1

09-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: NEXR Technologies SE
Charlottenstraße 4
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 403 680 143
Fax: +49 (0) 30 403 680 141
E-mail: l.herrmann@nexr-technologies.com
Internet: www.nexr-technologies.com
ISIN: DE000A1K03W5
WKN: A1K03W
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1232518

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1232518  09-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232518&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetNeXR Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc NEXR Technologies SE lowers 2021 forecast following Corona-related market launch delays of products DGAP-Ad-hoc: NEXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast NEXR Technologies SE lowers 2021 forecast following Corona-related market launch delays of products 09-Sep-2021 / 19:06 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG prüft mögliche Integration von Geschäftstätigkeitsbereichen der Viromed Group
DGAP-News: MYNARIC MELDET EINEN WEITEREN KUNDEN FÜR SEIN NEUESTES PRODUKT CONDOR MK3
DGAP-News: SFC Energy gewinnt größten Auftrag für EFOY Brennstoffzellen seit Unternehmensbestehen - ...
DGAP-News: ReGen III Provides Update on Relationship with Koch Project Solutions
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESUMPTION OF MEETING OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS
DGAP-News: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. beginnt mit der Gaskatel GmbH die ...
Aareal Bank stellt Refinanzierung für Sofitel Paris Le Faubourg bereit
Das ist der dritte Clou in kürzester Zeit: Modern Plant Based Foods kooperiert mit einem der größten US-amerikanischen Discounter!
EQS-News: Implenia unterzeichnet Verkauf des Teilbetriebs Hochbau in Österreich an die ZECH Bau Austria GmbH
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: 1. Halbjahr 2021: Social Chain AG steigert Umsatz um 131 Prozent
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:06 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: NEXR Technologies SE senkt Prognose 2021 aufgrund Corona-bedingter Verzögerungen bei Markteinführung von Produkten
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
01.09.21DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE and JOHN REED Fitness launch trial of AvatarCloud training app at Berlin's Fitness Music Club Prenzlauer Berg
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE und JOHN REED Fitness starten Testbetrieb der AvatarCloud Trainings-Anwendung im Berliner Fitness Music Club Prenzlauer Berg
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten