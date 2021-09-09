DGAP-Ad-hoc: NEXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast NEXR Technologies SE lowers 2021 forecast following Corona-related market launch delays of products 09-Sep-2021 / 19:06 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 09 September 2021

The Board of Directors of NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) lowers the guidance for the current financial year 2021 following Corona-related delays in market launches of products. As a result of the delayed starts of pilot projects with cooperation partners, in particular, in contact-intensive economic sectors such as fashion retail and the fitness industry, as well as the subsequent postponement of expected revenues from the intensification of partnerships, the Board of Directors now expects revenues for the full year 2021 of EUR 0.4 million to EUR 0.8 million (previously: EUR 1.5 million to EUR 3.0 million) and a net loss of EUR 14.8 million to EUR 15.5 million (previously: net loss of EUR 12.5 million to EUR 13.5 million). For 2021, this would correspond to a growth in revenues of around 33% to 167% compared to the previous year's value of EUR 0.3 million and thus an improvement in the operating development. In 2020, sales were still declining due to the lack of service contracts. The expected increase in the net loss in 2021 compared with the previous year reflects the reversal of deferred taxes in the same period of 2020.

Taking into account the successful start of the pilot projects as well as the positive initial feedback from the business partners, the Board of Directors of NeXR Technologies SE following the successful completion of the test phases expects an expansion of the partnerships and the further development of the products as well as catch-up effects in revenue realization through new customer acquisition.

The Corona-related delays in market launches had no impact on business performance in the first half of 2021. The 2021 half-year financial statements will be published on 30 September 2021.



