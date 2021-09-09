checkAd

SharpRank & Sports Illustrated Partner to Be Most Trusted Data Source in Online Gambling

09.09.2021   

As the industry shifts to a new era of sports betting proliferation, Sports Illustrated is setting the standard on innovation and transparency. Today, the award-winning media brand announced a partnership with SharpRank to rate and rank professional sports gamblers with respect to the industry standard.

The partnership with SharpRank became official as it aligned with Sports Illustrated’s first betting-focused print edition magazine and the debut of SI Sportsbook in Colorado, with other states to follow. SI.com is also blending betting insights for fully integrated SI sports content, gaming, and media with betting widgets, educational betting tools, and free2play games.

The ratings agency offers SI bettors and fans easily digestible data and metrics to validate picks using SharpRank’s industry-standard proprietary ranking algorithm – which is cross-sport functional and bet type agnostic. Placing a premium on transparency and responsibility this early in the industry’s life cycle is viewed by many as pioneering thought.

“We have built an all-star team here, with a talented roster for traditional sports and sports betting-related coverage. The partnership with SharpRank reiterates Sports Illustrated’s belief in accountability for the industry’s path forward and its positive rippling effects on the market as a whole,” said Bill Enright, Managing Editor, SI Betting and Fantasy.

​​“Every industry has a SharpRank equivalent. There is not a single industry that operates without a level of independent oversight – it’s necessary. We serve as that third party market validation in the sports betting world to both the general public looking for credible sources of information and the expert (“Sharp”) to signal to the market they are just that,” said Chris Adams, SharpRank Founder and CEO.

“Sports Illustrated is the most trusted brand name in sports, and trust in the gaming space is paramount,” said Ross Levinsohn, CEO of Maven, operator of Sports Illustrated’s print and digital assets. “The editorial, content and betting experience will reflect the integrity and ethos that SI has maintained for more than six decades.” Maven recently built the Sports Illustrated Media Group sports vertical to rank #6 across Comscore sports media.

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated (SI) is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams and fans worldwide. SI’s award-winning media enterprise brings powerful storytelling to life across platforms ranging from Emmy-winning video to the monthly print magazine with a 67-year heritage. Get in-depth features, probing profiles, and iconic and beloved photography from the best writers and photojournalists in the game at SI.com. In July, the American Society of Magazine Editors announced that SI won Best Sports and Fitness Cover in their 2021 contest with "Empty Arena.”

About SharpRank

SharpRank, Inc. is a Maryland-based independent ratings agency and performance rating platform for sports betting experts, algorithms, prognosticators, and the general public; leveraging its proprietary, cross-sport, and ever evolving ranking algorithm. By taking a comprehensive and holistic approach, the Company provides the industry standard with respect to rating and ranking these experts. SharpRank provides market validation to sports betting experts – “Sharps” – so the industry has a one stop shop to find credible, accurate, and transparent sources of information. Find out more here:

Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/sharprank/id1565732278
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sharprank.app

About Maven

Maven is a modern media company that leverages superior technology, iconic brands, and marketing expertise to deliver highly relevant content and experiences that consumers love. Maven is publicly traded under the ticker symbol “MVEN.” To learn more, visit www.maven.io.




