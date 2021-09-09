DGAP-News: Virecar / Key word(s): Product Launch Virecar.com - Secure Payment for Your Used Car 09.09.2021 / 19:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Virecar offers a new secure and instant payment solution to protect against scams when paying for a used car.

Virecar is the alternative to a cashier's check for secure payment between individuals.

Finally, there is an alternative to the cashier's check to buy and sell a used car, and this alternative is called Virecar! This is an application that allows you to send and receive funds for the purchase and sale of a used vehicle securely, quickly and at low cost. We looked at this new payment method offered by a French FinTech in partnership with BNP Paribas.

The Virecar startup was born in 2017. Its two co-founders, Jerome Brady and Julien Cornet, wanted to develop an alternative to the cashier's check for people who sell or buy a used car. The cashier's check is according to them an outdated and too unreliable means of payment since it can be falsified and the risk of fraud cannot be avoided 100%. In addition, once issued, the amount of the cashier's check can no longer be changed, which does not leave the possibility for the buyer to negotiate one last time the price of the used vehicle that he is about to buy.

With the Fintech Virecar, the two entrepreneurs achieved their objective since they developed a reliable, secure, simple and inexpensive payment application. Original and innovative, this application has already attracted large companies, it is indeed supported by HSBC and LCL.

Advantages for the buyer: The Virecar service is free for the buyer. The payment amount can be changed until the last moment. The buyer can therefore attempt to negotiate the purchase price until the seller hands over the vehicle to him.

In our opinion Virecar is an excellent solution if you want to buy or sell a used car under the best conditions. No need to go to a banking establishment to issue or cash a cashier's check, a payment that can be managed entirely from your smartphone, relatively quick payment processing times. Customer service attentive 7 days a week. One can even imagine that Fintech Virecar will develop its services for other types of purchases in the future!

CONTACT:

Website: https://www.virecar.com

Contact : press@virecar.com

SOURCE: Virecar

09.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



1232522 09.09.2021