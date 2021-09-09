checkAd

DGAP-News Virecar.com - Secure Payment for Your Used Car

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.09.2021, 19:10  |  17   |   |   

DGAP-News: Virecar / Key word(s): Product Launch
Virecar.com - Secure Payment for Your Used Car

09.09.2021 / 19:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Virecar.com - Secure Payment for Your Used Car

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Virecar offers a new secure and instant payment solution to protect against scams when paying for a used car.

Virecar is the alternative to a cashier's check for secure payment between individuals.

Finally, there is an alternative to the cashier's check to buy and sell a used car, and this alternative is called Virecar! This is an application that allows you to send and receive funds for the purchase and sale of a used vehicle securely, quickly and at low cost. We looked at this new payment method offered by a French FinTech in partnership with BNP Paribas.

The Virecar startup was born in 2017. Its two co-founders, Jerome Brady and Julien Cornet, wanted to develop an alternative to the cashier's check for people who sell or buy a used car. The cashier's check is according to them an outdated and too unreliable means of payment since it can be falsified and the risk of fraud cannot be avoided 100%. In addition, once issued, the amount of the cashier's check can no longer be changed, which does not leave the possibility for the buyer to negotiate one last time the price of the used vehicle that he is about to buy.

With the Fintech Virecar, the two entrepreneurs achieved their objective since they developed a reliable, secure, simple and inexpensive payment application. Original and innovative, this application has already attracted large companies, it is indeed supported by HSBC and LCL.

Advantages for the buyer: The Virecar service is free for the buyer. The payment amount can be changed until the last moment. The buyer can therefore attempt to negotiate the purchase price until the seller hands over the vehicle to him.

In our opinion Virecar is an excellent solution if you want to buy or sell a used car under the best conditions. No need to go to a banking establishment to issue or cash a cashier's check, a payment that can be managed entirely from your smartphone, relatively quick payment processing times. Customer service attentive 7 days a week. One can even imagine that Fintech Virecar will develop its services for other types of purchases in the future!

CONTACT:

Website: https://www.virecar.com
Contact : press@virecar.com

SOURCE: Virecar

 


09.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1232522  09.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232522&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Virecar.com - Secure Payment for Your Used Car DGAP-News: Virecar / Key word(s): Product Launch Virecar.com - Secure Payment for Your Used Car 09.09.2021 / 19:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Virecar.com - Secure Payment for Your Used Car PARIS, FRANCE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG prüft mögliche Integration von Geschäftstätigkeitsbereichen der Viromed Group
DGAP-News: MYNARIC MELDET EINEN WEITEREN KUNDEN FÜR SEIN NEUESTES PRODUKT CONDOR MK3
DGAP-News: SFC Energy gewinnt größten Auftrag für EFOY Brennstoffzellen seit Unternehmensbestehen - ...
DGAP-News: ReGen III Provides Update on Relationship with Koch Project Solutions
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESUMPTION OF MEETING OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS
DGAP-News: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. beginnt mit der Gaskatel GmbH die ...
Aareal Bank stellt Refinanzierung für Sofitel Paris Le Faubourg bereit
Das ist der dritte Clou in kürzester Zeit: Modern Plant Based Foods kooperiert mit einem der größten US-amerikanischen Discounter!
EQS-News: Implenia unterzeichnet Verkauf des Teilbetriebs Hochbau in Österreich an die ZECH Bau Austria GmbH
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: 1. Halbjahr 2021: Social Chain AG steigert Umsatz um 131 Prozent
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement