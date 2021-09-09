checkAd

Loop Media, Inc. Launches New Movie Trailers+ Streaming Channel

The Movie Trailers+ Channel is the Latest in Loop’s Continuing Expansion of its Out-of-Home Service

Glendale, CA, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop”) (OTC: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers, today announced the expansion of content for its out-of-home (“OOH”) market with the launch of its new Movie Trailers+ channel.  The launch of Movie Trailers+ is the latest addition to Loop’s ever-increasing curated content offering to its OOH business clients.  

Loop’s all-encompassing video library includes not only an extensive collection of music videos, but also one of the world’s largest libraries of movie, tv and video game trailers. With the launch of Movie Trailers+, Loop is able to make more of its vast library available to its OOH clients.  

The Movie Trailers+ channel will stream movie and TV show trailers, ranging from all-time favorites to the biggest blockbusters, including new releases, cult classics, independent films and the latest TV and box office hits.  All trailers will be custom-curated and categorized to help viewers discover what to watch. For example, “Your Star Here” features movie trailers focused on specific film stars (Thanks for Tom HanksWill Smith Film Festival), directors (Crazy for ScorseseAcademy Award-Winning Directors) and themes and genres (Comedies That Are Actually FunnyGreat for a Date); “End of the Stream” features trailers of movies and TV series that are soon to be removed from streaming platforms; and “Binge Lover” is dedicated to trailers of binge-worthy TV series and movies. Movie Trailers+ will also feature a weekly update of what’s new in theaters and trailers of new video game releases.

“We are excited to launch yet another compelling custom video offering to our out-of-home clients to help them enhance their environment and customer experience. With the amount of video content available today, a common question is, ‘What’s on and what should I watch?’” said Greg Drebin, Loop’s Chief Content & Marketing Officer.  “We have developed Movie Trailers+ to help viewers discover movies, TV series and video games that they may not have otherwise known about. Movie Trailers+ is the channel to watch before you watch.” 

