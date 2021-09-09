checkAd

OneMain Holdings to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF), the country’s largest near-prime installment lender with a mission of improving the financial well-being of hardworking Americans, announced today that Doug Shulman, Chairman and CEO, and Micah Conrad, CFO, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, September 14.

Webcast Information

The general public is invited to listen to the live audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of OneMain’s website at http://investor.onemainfinancial.com.

About OneMain Holdings, Inc.

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is the country’s largest near-prime installment lender, with a mission of improving the financial well-being of hardworking Americans. With approximately 1,400 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work. For additional information, please visit OneMainFinancial.com.

Wertpapier


