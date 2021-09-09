Cal-Bay International Expands NFT Market Focus Including New Updated Website

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Cal-Bay International, Inc (OTC:CBYI) today announced the Company is expanding the focus in the NFT (Non-Fungible Token) market and establishing an NFT fund specifically for the purchase of unique …

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Cal-Bay International, Inc (OTC:CBYI) today announced the Company is expanding the focus in the NFT (Non-Fungible Token) market and establishing an NFT fund specifically for the purchase of unique digital assets. An NFT is a unique digital asset which is designed to represent the ownership of a virtual item or artwork. The fund will enable the opportunity of early investment within the development stage and undervalued NFT art. The fund will also include creating an incubation lab for NFT creators designed to properly develop and launch NFT's via social channels, strategic marketing, partnering with the established platforms, identifying undervalued NFTs, and establishing a new genre to be the first to market in those new verticals.

The platform further will be collaborating with NFT artists and social influencers to provide the maximum exposure to early-stage projects. Investing in digital projects in the early stages of a project will allow Cal-Bay to both support the NFT industry as well as create greater opportunities for value investing in potentially rare and valuable digital assets. Opportunities such as these enable Cal-Bay to maximize revenues and value from digital acquisitions and create future partnerships with creators in the NFT and digital asset world.

The NFT market is a rapidly growing industry within the digital asset space. The NFT market, although still in the stage of early adoption, is on track to break records seen in the first 6 months of 2021. NFTs have seen a swift increase in interest in 2021, growing from $13.7 million in sales in 2020 to $2.5 billion in the first six months of 2021, as reported by Fox News. Cal-Bay's early adoption and investments in the NFT space is an investment in future technologies and services that will add significant value to the company in the future. Cal-Bay looks to pave the way for traditional investors in a new era of investing. Cal-Bay plans to become a leader in new investment opportunities across these platforms.

The fast-paced NFT world is starting to see strong support from investors like Visa, Nike, and Cal-Bay. Digital assets and NFT technologies are the clear future for financial transactions and investments. Cal-Bay is looking to invest promptly into these technologies and sees strong growth for the future to come in the digital asset and NFT sector. Cal-Bay has identified and is currently identifying future opportunities to collaborate with and additionally acquire digital assets with significant value to shareholders.