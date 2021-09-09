Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (“Boston Beer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAM) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 8, 2021, after the market closed, Boston Beer announced that it was withdrawing its 2021 financial guidance issued on July 22, 2021 as a result of a decrease in demand for its hard seltzer products. The Company further disclosed that it expects to incur hard seltzer-related inventory write-offs, shortfall fees payable to 3rd party brewers, and other costs associated with the drop in demand during the remainder of fiscal year 2021.