NextGen Healthcare’s Revenue Cycle Management Services Boosts Coastal Orthopedics’ Performance During Pandemic

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that Coastal Orthopedics (Coastal) has successfully optimized its billing and reporting using NextGen Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Services – an extension of its use of the award-winning NextGen Enterprise EHR and NextGen Practice Management (PM) solutions. Using NextGen RCM Services, Coastal can focus on improving patient experience and clinical care while leveraging NextGen Healthcare’s strengths in automation, complex billing and accounts receivable management. NextGen Healthcare deploys a proven combination of technology and dedicated domain experts with real-world experience managing the back offices of specialty groups like Coastal, where the payer mix is predominantly comprised of complex Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans.

An established provider of comprehensive orthopedics, sports medicine, pain management services and physical therapy in Florida, Coastal relied on NextGen RCM Services prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the organization was well-prepared to maintain financial stability throughout the health crisis when many providers experienced decreases in patient volume.

“With the help of NextGen RCM Services, we remained committed to our focus on patient care, and were able to make necessary process changes to weather the COVID-19 storm,” said Paige LeMay, chief executive officer for Coastal Orthopedics. “The financial insights we have empower us to make data-driven decisions everyday to improve our business and maximize profitability.”

“Its impactful to see how our relationship with Coastal has enabled them to make fast decisions to keep up with the changing healthcare environment,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer for NextGen Healthcare. “We’re gratified Coastal Orthopedics considers us an expert extension of its team and look forward to supporting its future business growth.”

About NextGen RCM Services

NextGen RCM Services help practices prevent denials, improve velocity of collections, increase net collections, reduce days in accounts receivable and enhance the patient experience. NextGen Healthcare’s RCM team serves approximately 6,000 providers across the U.S., manages more than 12 million claims annually and collects more than $2 billion per year for its clients.

About Coastal Orthopedics

Since 1973, Coastal Orthopedics has provided comprehensive orthopedics, sports medicine, physical therapy and pain management services to the residents of Southwest Florida. Coastal Orthopedics has a team of 20 orthopedic surgeons and pain management physicians who are affiliated with hospitals in Sarasota and Manatee counties. Learn more at www.coastalorthopedics.com.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

