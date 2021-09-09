checkAd

Future plc launches Audience Data Platform, Aperture

New data platform unlocks Future’s rich intent-based audience, as well as new targeting capabilities across its suite of media titles for advertisers

Key benefits of the platform include:

  • Enhanced precision and scale: To target even the most difficult audience segments. Custom segments expanded via lookalike modeling and layered with behavioral and socio-demographic data
  • Behavioral and contextual targeting: The ability to share space with Future’s best editorial on highly relevant web pages, putting media in direct alignment with interested audiences
  • Content Commerce: Access to intent data signals from more than $1billion annual ecommerce sales, including clicks, transactions, and product details

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future plc, the global platform for specialist media, has today announced the launch of its Audience Data Platform, Aperture. The intelligent platform allows advertisers to access Future’s rich first-party audience data captured across its vast portfolio of brands, helping them reach high-intent target audiences.

Aperture gives advertisers a transparent, privacy compliant and future-proof solution, with access to rich first-party audience segments and new targeting capabilities across more than 180 of Future’s digital brands, leveraging proprietary data from more than 300m monthly global users to inform advanced segmentation.

Future’s brands reach an incredible specialist audience, delivering impressive scale for advertisers, agencies, and programmatic partners. Engineered to operate as a single, unified solution to bring these online audiences to advertisers in real-time, Aperture enables unparalleled access to billions of monthly ad impressions and delivers targeted audiences across interests, behaviors, geographies, lifestyles and much more, with no impact from any potential changes to cookie use.

Aperture has increased Future’s addressable audience by 150% and empowers the delivery of audiences in-session, a vital characteristic to ensure campaign effectiveness around critical advertising milestones, such as Black Friday, where demand for inventory is high.

Future has also built proprietary price comparison technology for products and services, helping surface the best price for consumers on their path to purchase. This data, along with details of intent-based shopping captured through Future’s HAWK ecommerce technology, will inform Aperture with behavioral signals. In addition, Aperture intakes thousands of demographic signals from across the Future ecosystem each day and combines them with a robust email subscriber database to further identify and target audiences.

