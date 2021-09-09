checkAd

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Obtains Acumatica System to Optimize and Assist Efficiency During Increasing Demand and Continued Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 20:00  |  16   |   |   

ORLANDO, FL., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions, today announced its licensing of the Acumatica system to optimize and assist the Company’s operational efficiency in response to the increasing demand for its products and the resulting growth.

Acumatica is a cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for financials, distribution, manufacturing, and more. Manufacturers across industry segments rely on Acumatica to maximize resources, reduce costs, and improve profits thanks to an extensive suite of connected and mobile business applications that assist in production, estimating, engineering, material planning, scheduling, product configuration, and manufacturing data collection.

The Company has engaged Crestwood Associates, LLC., a gold Acumatica partner and Microsoft Gold-Certified partner, to assist in the customization and implementation of Acumatica’s ERP system.

The Company will be transitioning from its current accounting system over the course of the year. The current system used by Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. was developed by its founder and former CEO, John Spencer, in the 1980’s. This system allowed them to track and grow mulch distribution network for mulch to over 30 states. The software was decades ahead of its time, but Spencer says that time is over. It was his suggestion that the Company move to Acumatica’s ERP.

John Spencer states, “Acumatica looks to be the best ERP system out of all that I have seen and researched due to its adaptability. I am very pleased to see how the company I built with so much passion has progressed through the acquisition with SGTM. Working alongside with Tony Raynor has shown me that we share the same vision and passion, and I am excited to see how far Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. and SGTM will progress together.”

SGTM’s CEO and Director Tony Raynor states, “I am honored to work alongside John Spencer and to take the lead in his pioneering mulch company. John has been a great mentor and his suggestion on transitioning to a new ERP system looks to be very promising. We have seen accelerated growth with our Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. division, and the synergies of our other divisions has helped to increase not only our sales, but also profit margins. Acumatica looks to significantly strengthen our efficiency as our demand continues to increase, our markets grow, and the Company expands.

