RWE Gets 2 Offshore Wind Leases in North Sea for 525 MW
(PLX AI) – RWE gets 2 offshore wind leases with a total of 525 megawatts awarded in North Sea sites. RWE secured a lease (N-3.7) for an offshore wind farm with a potential capacity of 225 megawatts (MW)A second site in the Baltic Sea (O-1.3) with a …
(PLX AI) – RWE gets 2 offshore wind leases with a total of 525 megawatts awarded in North Sea sites. RWE secured a lease (N-3.7) for an offshore wind farm with a potential capacity of 225 megawatts (MW)A second site in the Baltic Sea (O-1.3) with a …
- (PLX AI) – RWE gets 2 offshore wind leases with a total of 525 megawatts awarded in North Sea sites.
- RWE secured a lease (N-3.7) for an offshore wind farm with a potential capacity of 225 megawatts (MW)
- A second site in the Baltic Sea (O-1.3) with a potential capacity of 300 MW, was also awarded to RWE
- The company intends to leverage synergies from its existing offshore wind farms in the delivery of both projects, which are scheduled to go into operation in 2026
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare