RWE Gets 2 Offshore Wind Leases in North Sea for 525 MW Autor: PLX AI | 09.09.2021, 20:03

(PLX AI) – RWE gets 2 offshore wind leases with a total of 525 megawatts awarded in North Sea sites.

RWE secured a lease (N-3.7) for an offshore wind farm with a potential capacity of 225 megawatts (MW)

A second site in the Baltic Sea (O-1.3) with a potential capacity of 300 MW, was also awarded to RWE

A second site in the Baltic Sea (O-1.3) with a potential capacity of 300 MW, was also awarded to RWE

The company intends to leverage synergies from its existing offshore wind farms in the delivery of both projects, which are scheduled to go into operation in 2026



