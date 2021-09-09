checkAd

RWE Gets 2 Offshore Wind Leases in North Sea for 525 MW

Autor: PLX AI
09.09.2021, 20:03  |  34   |   |   

(PLX AI) – RWE gets 2 offshore wind leases with a total of 525 megawatts awarded in North Sea sites. RWE secured a lease (N-3.7) for an offshore wind farm with a potential capacity of 225 megawatts (MW)A second site in the Baltic Sea (O-1.3) with a …

  • (PLX AI) – RWE gets 2 offshore wind leases with a total of 525 megawatts awarded in North Sea sites.
  • RWE secured a lease (N-3.7) for an offshore wind farm with a potential capacity of 225 megawatts (MW)
  • A second site in the Baltic Sea (O-1.3) with a potential capacity of 300 MW, was also awarded to RWE
  • The company intends to leverage synergies from its existing offshore wind farms in the delivery of both projects, which are scheduled to go into operation in 2026
RWE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RWE Gets 2 Offshore Wind Leases in North Sea for 525 MW (PLX AI) – RWE gets 2 offshore wind leases with a total of 525 megawatts awarded in North Sea sites. RWE secured a lease (N-3.7) for an offshore wind farm with a potential capacity of 225 megawatts (MW)A second site in the Baltic Sea (O-1.3) with a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Siemens Energy Gets Electrification Contract from Aker Solutions at Troll Offshore Platform
Merck KGaA Sees Accelerating Growth Through 2025
Humana Names Rastad New CEO
Spar Nord Offers DKK 10.35 per Share, as Expected, in Mandatory Takeover Bid for DAB
Assa Abloy Shares Seen Rising 2-3% After HHI Acquisition
Richemont Is Attractive Buying Opportunity, Bank of America Says
Swiss Re Sees Non-Life Insurance Premiums 10% Above Pre-Covid Levels by End of Year
Stillfront Raises SEK 1 Billion at SEK 63.6 per Share
Bilfinger Gets EUR 15 Million Contract from Glaxo
Handelsbanken Slips After Danske Downgrades to Sell
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million
Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy Team up for UK Carbon Capture Projects
Visa Is Buying Opportunity, but Delta Numbers Need to Drop First, Wells Fargo Says
Vestas Falls More Than 3% After Peer Siemens Gamesa Downgraded at JPMorgan
Ørsted Teams up with ATP, Aarsleff, Bouygues and Van Oord for North Sea Energy Island Bid
Bayer Says Eliapixant Phase 2b Cough Trial Was Successful
SMA Solar Cuts Outlook Due to Component Shortage
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
Leoni Raises Outlook After Strong First Half
FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:20 UhrROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax nach EZB-Sitzung knapp im Plus
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
17:35 UhrUBS stuft RWE AG(NEU) auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
15:05 UhrAktien Frankfurt: Dax macht Verluste wett nach EZB-Sitzung
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
14:35 UhrANALYSE-FLASH: Metzler hebt Ziel für RWE auf 48 Euro - 'Buy'
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
14:08 UhrLosentscheid bei Vergabe von Windparks in Nord- und Ostsee
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
13:29 UhrCREDIT SUISSE stuft RWE AG(NEU) auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
12:55 UhrAKTIE IM FOKUS: RWE gefragt - Investor fordert Braunkohle-Abspaltung
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07:18 UhrForderung nach schnellem Kohleausstieg auf RWE-Kraftwerk projiziert
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
05:41 UhrVW-Aufsichtsratschef für raschen Kohle-Ausstieg
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21ROUNDUP/Gericht: Räumung von Baumhäusern im Hambacher Forst war rechtswidrig
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten