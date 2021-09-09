Stephen Hahn, M.D., former U.S. FDA Commissioner, joins YourBio Health as interim Chief Medical Officer

Prior to joining the FDA, he served as Chief Medical Executive at the world-renowned MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. In 2017, he was named Deputy President and Chief Operating Officer and was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Cancer Center. Prior to MD Anderson, Dr. Hahn served as head of the radiation oncology department at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine. During his time as an active clinician, Hahn specialized in treating thoracic, sarcoma, and genitourinary cancers, as well as the use of photodynamic therapy for the treatment of pre-invasive and invasive malignancies. Hahn remains Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology, and Radiation Oncology.

BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YourBio Health, Inc., developers of the world's first painless push-button blood collection device, announced today that Stephen Hahn, M.D. joins as interim Chief Medical Officer; he also serves as the Chief Medical Officer, for the Preemptive Medicine and Health Security initiative at Flagship Pioneering at-large. Dr. Hahn previously served as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner from 2019–2021.

During his time as the 24th Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Hahn led the 17,000+ person agency that regulates approximately 20 percent of consumer spending in the United States. He oversaw both COVID and non-COVID regulatory affairs, including therapeutics and vaccine development, devices, diagnostics, and clinical trials.

"We welcome Stephen Hahn M.D. as interim Chief Medical Officer," said Harry Wilcox, Executive Chairman of YourBio Health. "Steve brings with him two decades of distinguished leadership in healthcare strategy, clinical experience, and commercialization know-how. His invaluable and extensive experience will help us achieve our aspirations and future growth."

YourBio Health puts health information in the hands of the individual. As a direct-to-consumer brand that believes knowledge is power, we will offer convenient at-home testing so individuals can easily monitor their personal health information and make informed decisions about their lives. Backed by the latest science, technology, and certified central laboratories to guarantee best-in-class test results, the company's goal is to enable people to feel safe, confident, educated, and in control of their short and long-term health.

YourBio Health was founded by Flagship Pioneering, which conceives, creates, resources, and develops first-in-category bioplatform companies to transform human health and sustainability. Since its launch in 2000, the firm has, through its Flagship Labs unit, applied its unique hypothesis-driven innovation process to originate and foster more than 100 scientific ventures, resulting in over $130 billion in aggregate value.

