checkAd

Stephen Hahn, M.D., former U.S. FDA Commissioner, joins YourBio Health as interim Chief Medical Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 20:19  |  22   |   |   

BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YourBio Health, Inc., developers of the world's first painless push-button blood collection device, announced today that Stephen Hahn, M.D. joins as interim Chief Medical Officer; he also serves as the Chief Medical Officer, for the Preemptive Medicine and Health Security initiative at Flagship Pioneering at-large. Dr. Hahn previously served as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner from 2019–2021.

Prior to joining the FDA, he served as Chief Medical Executive at the world-renowned MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. In 2017, he was named Deputy President and Chief Operating Officer and was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Cancer Center. Prior to MD Anderson, Dr. Hahn served as head of the radiation oncology department at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine. During his time as an active clinician, Hahn specialized in treating thoracic, sarcoma, and genitourinary cancers, as well as the use of photodynamic therapy for the treatment of pre-invasive and invasive malignancies. Hahn remains Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology, and Radiation Oncology.

During his time as the 24th Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Hahn led the 17,000+ person agency that regulates approximately 20 percent of consumer spending in the United States. He oversaw both COVID and non-COVID regulatory affairs, including therapeutics and vaccine development, devices, diagnostics, and clinical trials.

"We welcome Stephen Hahn M.D. as interim Chief Medical Officer," said Harry Wilcox, Executive Chairman of YourBio Health. "Steve brings with him two decades of distinguished leadership in healthcare strategy, clinical experience, and commercialization know-how. His invaluable and extensive experience will help us achieve our aspirations and future growth."

About YourBio Health

YourBio Health puts health information in the hands of the individual. As a direct-to-consumer brand that believes knowledge is power, we will offer convenient at-home testing so individuals can easily monitor their personal health information and make informed decisions about their lives. Backed by the latest science, technology, and certified central laboratories to guarantee best-in-class test results, the company's goal is to enable people to feel safe, confident, educated, and in control of their short and long-term health.

YourBio Health was founded by Flagship Pioneering, which conceives, creates, resources, and develops first-in-category bioplatform companies to transform human health and sustainability. Since its launch in 2000, the firm has, through its Flagship Labs unit, applied its unique hypothesis-driven innovation process to originate and foster more than 100 scientific ventures, resulting in over $130 billion in aggregate value.

www.yourbiohealth.com 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stephen Hahn, M.D., former U.S. FDA Commissioner, joins YourBio Health as interim Chief Medical Officer BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - YourBio Health, Inc., developers of the world's first painless push-button blood collection device, announced today that Stephen Hahn, M.D. joins as interim Chief Medical Officer; he also serves as the Chief …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
BlueVoyant Partners with Telstra to Launch Cyber Detection and Response - Endpoint in Australia and ...
Google and Shopify Team Up to Help 1.7 Million SMBs Reach More Consumers
EY reports global revenues of US$40b in 2021 and outlines record US$10b investment plan over next ...
Attorney Lanny J. Davis asks the Kyiv Post to Commit to the "Code of Principles" of the ...
Codashop Unveils Its Epic New Look
Globalization Partners Tops the List in Quartz Survey for Global Remote Workers
The Virtual XIX International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Looks to the Future by ...
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Unveiling Infosys Equinox: Digital Commerce Platform Driving Human-Centric and Memorable Omnichannel Shopping Experiences
Titel
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Figures from culture, business, and sport join call for protection of people, planet, and wildlife ...
Infineon and Blixt strengthen the collaboration to accelerate growth of solid state circuit ...
Investments from Oil Companies for Economic Value of Petroleum Underscores Growth in Petrochemicals ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Wealth Management Market to Reach $3.43 trillion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
ACE Exchange Tackles Cryptocurrency Money Laundering With KPMG, KGI Bank and CYBAVO
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Industrial Vending Machine Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...