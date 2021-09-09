checkAd

Middlesex Water CEO Dennis Doll to Participate in Janney Virtual Water Utilities Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 20:20  |  54   |   |   

ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company has announced that its Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Doll will be participating in a Virtual Water Utilities Conference hosted by Janney Montgomery Scott on Tuesday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). Mr. Doll will share an update on company developments. The Conference is a virtual event to be moderated by Michael Gaugler, Janney Managing Director, Utility & Infrastructure Research. The live presentation as well as a replay of Mr. Doll’s webcast will be available in real time and be posted by the next day at https://wsw.com/webcast/jms5/msex/1632323 or on Middlesex Water’s website www.middlesexwater.com under Investors at the News & Events/Presentations Tab. The presentation will be available for 90 days.

About Middlesex Water Company
Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) serves as a trusted provider offering life-sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The Company offers a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services. An investor-owned public utility, Middlesex Water is a professional services provider specializing in municipal and industrial contract operations and water and wastewater system technical operations and maintenance. The company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex Water family of companies, which collectively serve a population of nearly half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. The Company invests in its people, infrastructure and the communities it serves to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth and quality of life. To learn more about Middlesex Water, visit our website and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Bernadette Sohler, Vice President – Corporate Affairs
(732) 638-7549
bsohler@middlesexwater.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Middlesex Water CEO Dennis Doll to Participate in Janney Virtual Water Utilities Conference ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Middlesex Water Company has announced that its Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Doll will be participating in a Virtual Water Utilities Conference hosted by Janney Montgomery Scott on Tuesday, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand ...
Prospect Park Capital Announces Proposed New Investment
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Biophytis Leadership is Reinforced With New Chief Medical Officer Appointment
Exgen Announces Sale of Empire Mine Project NSR for $2,750,000 Cash
Tyson Foods Categorically Rejects Conclusions Drawn by White House
TAAT Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
Churchill Downs Incorporated Provides an Update on Louisiana Operations
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...