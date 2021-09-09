checkAd

Allen Edmonds Teams Up with the PGA Of America to become ‘The Official Dress Shoe of the U.S. Ryder Cup Team’

Caleres (NYSE: CAL) brand Allen Edmonds is proud to announce it will showcase one of its classic dress shoe styles at this month’s 43rd Ryder Cup. Deemed “The Official Dress Shoe of the U.S. Ryder Cup Team,” the U.S. Team players and the PGA of America’s Official Party will wear a limited edition of the Allen Edmonds bestseller Park Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford for the opening ceremony.

Allen Edmonds Teams Up with the PGA Of America to become ‘The Official Dress Shoe of the U.S. Ryder Cup Team’ (Photo: Business Wire)

The shoes have been customized for the occasion with the Ryder Cup logo embossed on the premium calfskin insole and were made with care in Allen Edmonds’ factory in Port Washington, Wisconsin, 45 minutes from Whistling Straits in Kohler, site of the Ryder Cup, Sept. 21-26.

“Allen Edmonds’ partnership with the PGA of America and the Ryder Cup is a natural fit for us, and we are extremely excited to be ‘The Official Dress Shoe of the U.S. Ryder Cup Team,’ helping the team look and feel its best,” said Holly Campbell, Senior Vice President and Marketing Creative for Allen Edmonds. “Golf and Allen Edmonds share a culture centered on pride that comes with a passion and commitment to one’s craft and a spirit of innovation. As a pinnacle American lifestyle brand, we are proud to support such a historic event.”

The limited-edition Park Avenue style will be sold exclusively on AllenEdmonds.com for a limited time. Signature to the brand, the shoe will be available in extended sizes and widths to fit almost any foot perfectly. Additionally, the shoe will be available for Allen Edmonds’ recrafting service, which has saved over 500,000 pairs of shoes from landfills over the last 10 years. Celebrating its 100th year anniversary in 2022, Allen Edmonds has always created sleek, sophisticated styles that represent the American man.

About Allen Edmonds

Founded in 1922, Allen Edmonds Shoe Corporation is a U.S. based manufacturer of premium men’s footwear and accessories. We have been creating timeless, custom-made men's dress shoes and casual shoes since 1922. Our shoes use only premium leathers and are handcrafted via a 212-step process.

About Caleres

Caleres is the home of today’s most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life’s styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today’s assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company’s mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.

About the PGA of America

PGA of America is one of the world’s largest sports organizations, composed of nearly 28,000 PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and inclusion in the game of golf. For more information about the PGA of America, visit PGA.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

