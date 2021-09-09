Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer

checkAd

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces it has become a fully reporting SEC Issuer …

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces it has become a fully reporting SEC Issuer pursuant to the requirements of Section 12 and subject to the filing requirements of Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and subject to the periodic reporting requirements. This action is fundamental to the Company's efforts to demonstrate heightened transparency to its investors and bring the Company greater visibility and credibility before a substantially larger group of qualified investors.

Frank Magliochetti, ClickStream CEO stated "We believe we're developing a business model deserving a stronger presence in the financial markets. Based upon the successful development of our apps and digital platforms to date, we are poised and ready to become a fully reporting SEC Company. Our continued growth, transparency and registration of our securities with the SEC, sets the stage for significant opportunities."

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik™ , HeyPal™ and Nifter™ respectively. For more information, please visit website at https://clickstream.technology/ or Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/.

WinQuik™, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik™ users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. For more information please visit Website at http://www.winquik.com/ or Twitter at https://twitter.com/winquikapp or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/.

HeyPal™, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. For more information about HeyPal™, please visit Website at https://www.heypalapp.com/ Instagram at https://instagram.com/heypalapp/ or Twitter at https://twitter.com/HeypalA.

Nifter™, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc., is a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter™ marketplace. For more information about Nifter™, please visit Website at https://Nifter.io.

INVESTMENT

Winners, Inc., (OTC "WNRS") by way of subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. is in the business of sports gambling, research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. For more information about Winners, please visit Websites at https://vegaswinners.com and https://krushhouse.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Frank Magliochetti
CEO
info@clickstream.technology

SOURCE: ClickStream Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663297/Clickstream-Files-Form-8-A-Becoming- ...

