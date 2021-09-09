checkAd

iCAD to Host Educational Roundtable to Help Clinicians and Facilities Recover from COVID-19 Impact

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 20:46  |  38   |   |   

Leading experts to discuss novel AI technology helping them overcome pandemic-related challenges including substantial mammography backlog

NASHUA, N.H., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will host an educational roundtable event to help clinicians and their facilities recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Titled “Pandemic Recovery: How New Technology Can Support Clinicians and Patients in the Aftermath of COVID-19,” the free event will take place on September 14, 2021, at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT. Visit this link to register.

“Clinicians are in need of new solutions to navigate today’s challenges,” said Stacey Stevens, President of iCAD. “Mammography dropped by as much as 92% in some areas at the height of the pandemic, creating a massive mammography backlog,1 but as more Americans are becoming vaccinated, women have begun to return to imaging centers for cancer screening. This educational roundtable features leading experts who will discuss their experiences with pandemic-related clinical, economic and volume-based challenges, as well as best practices on leveraging new technology—such as ProFound AI—to help overcome these hurdles.”

The event will feature leading specialists in breast cancer detection and treatment, including:

  • Angela Fried, MD​, Director of Breast Imaging at SimonMed Imaging, Daly City, CA​
  • Diana James, MD, PhD, Radiologist, Director of Breast Imaging at Jefferson Radiology, Hartford, CT
  • Joshua A. Nepute, MD​, Radiologist, IU Health Frankfort, IU Health Arnett, IU Health White Memorial, Lafayette, IN
  • Neesha Patel, MD​, Director of Breast Imaging and Residency and Clerkship Academic Director, Kings County Hospital, ​SUNY Downstate
  • Rakesh Patel, MD (Moderator)​, Managing Partner, Precision ​Cancer Specialists, Inc.​ Chair, Breast Cancer Program, Good Samaritan Hospital, Los Gatos, CA
  • Barry Rosen, MD FACS​, Medical Director, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Breast Center Assistant Professor, University of Illinois College of Medicine

“We began the implementation of ProFound AI at the end of 2019 and completed the rollout in the middle of the pandemic, in mid-2020. Just before that time, in mid-2019, we converted our practice to 100% tomosynthesis,” said Dr. James. “We are typically a very high-volume practice reading more than 50,000 screening mammograms per year, and the addition of a ‘second reader’ via ProFound AI helped our radiologists absorb our increased workload. We paused our screening mammogram program per Society of Breast Imaging (SBI) recommendations during the beginning of the pandemic, but were quickly back to full plus volume by August 2020. ProFound AI helped us to read those cases quickly with the confidence that we were not missing cancers.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

iCAD to Host Educational Roundtable to Help Clinicians and Facilities Recover from COVID-19 Impact Leading experts to discuss novel AI technology helping them overcome pandemic-related challenges including substantial mammography backlogNASHUA, N.H., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand ...
Prospect Park Capital Announces Proposed New Investment
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Biophytis Leadership is Reinforced With New Chief Medical Officer Appointment
Exgen Announces Sale of Empire Mine Project NSR for $2,750,000 Cash
Tyson Foods Categorically Rejects Conclusions Drawn by White House
TAAT Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
Churchill Downs Incorporated Provides an Update on Louisiana Operations
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...