iCAD to Host Educational Roundtable to Help Clinicians and Facilities Recover from COVID-19 Impact

NASHUA, N.H., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc . (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will host an educational roundtable event to help clinicians and their facilities recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Titled “ Pandemic Recovery: How New Technology Can Support Clinicians and Patients in the Aftermath of COVID-19 ,” the free event will take place on September 14, 2021, at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT. Visit this link to register.

“Clinicians are in need of new solutions to navigate today’s challenges,” said Stacey Stevens, President of iCAD. “Mammography dropped by as much as 92% in some areas at the height of the pandemic, creating a massive mammography backlog,1 but as more Americans are becoming vaccinated, women have begun to return to imaging centers for cancer screening. This educational roundtable features leading experts who will discuss their experiences with pandemic-related clinical, economic and volume-based challenges, as well as best practices on leveraging new technology—such as ProFound AI—to help overcome these hurdles.”

The event will feature leading specialists in breast cancer detection and treatment, including:

Angela Fried, MD​, Director of Breast Imaging at SimonMed Imaging, Daly City, CA​

Diana James, MD, PhD, Radiologist, Director of Breast Imaging at Jefferson Radiology, Hartford, CT

Joshua A. Nepute, MD​, Radiologist, IU Health Frankfort, IU Health Arnett, IU Health White Memorial, Lafayette, IN

Neesha Patel, MD​, Director of Breast Imaging and Residency and Clerkship Academic Director, Kings County Hospital, ​SUNY Downstate

Rakesh Patel, MD (Moderator)​, Managing Partner, Precision ​Cancer Specialists, Inc.​ Chair, Breast Cancer Program, Good Samaritan Hospital, Los Gatos, CA

Barry Rosen, MD FACS​, Medical Director, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Breast Center Assistant Professor, University of Illinois College of Medicine

“We began the implementation of ProFound AI at the end of 2019 and completed the rollout in the middle of the pandemic, in mid-2020. Just before that time, in mid-2019, we converted our practice to 100% tomosynthesis,” said Dr. James. “We are typically a very high-volume practice reading more than 50,000 screening mammograms per year, and the addition of a ‘second reader’ via ProFound AI helped our radiologists absorb our increased workload. We paused our screening mammogram program per Society of Breast Imaging (SBI) recommendations during the beginning of the pandemic, but were quickly back to full plus volume by August 2020. ProFound AI helped us to read those cases quickly with the confidence that we were not missing cancers.”