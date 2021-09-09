Clenera and Hoosier Energy Announce Power Purchase Agreement

checkAd

Boise, Idaho (ots/PRNewswire) - New solar project to provide 120 MWDC of clean
energy to Southwestern Indiana

Hoosier Energy and Clenera are pleased to announce a Power Purchase Agreement
(PPA) between Hoosier Energy and Clenera's affiliate, Rustic Hills Solar LLC.
The Rustic Hills Solar PPA has a 20-year contract term and is Hoosier Energy's
first PPA with Clenera (https://www.clenera.com/) , a developer of large-scale
solar and storage projects, and a subsidiary of Enlight Renewable Energy LTD
(TASE: ENLT).

Hoosier Energy (https://www.hoosierenergy.com/) , a not-for-profit generation
and transmission cooperative, provides electric power and services to 18
not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative owners throughout central and
southern Indiana and southeastern Illinois. The 18 cooperative members serve
more than 760,000 consumers.

"This collaboration continues our transition of Hoosier Energy's resource
portfolio to a much higher percentage of renewable sources," said President and
CEO Donna Walker. "The solar energy developed at Rustic Hills will serve
thousands of Hoosiers while continuing to reduce our carbon footprint,
benefiting the environment, Hoosier Energy members and all of their
member-consumers."

In 2020, Hoosier Energy announced it plans to retire its only remaining
coal-powered generating station by May 2023. The decision will save its member
co-ops more than $700 million over the next decade while also shifting Hoosier
Energy's portfolio toward renewable energy generation.

Rustic Hills Solar will occupy approximately 640 acres of private land in
Warrick County, Indiana, with construction expected to begin upon receipt of
necessary authorization and permits. It is estimated that the project will be
commercially operational by the end of 2023. During the proposed 10-month
construction timeline, approximately 300 construction jobs will be created.

The Rustic Hills Solar facility is anticipated to deliver 120 MWDC of reliable,
affordable, and clean energy to Hoosier Energy's members, generating enough
power to meet the needs of more than 17,000 homes.

"We thank Hoosier Energy for partnering with Clenera to procure clean energy
from Rustic Hills Solar," said Jared McKee, Vice President of Business
Development at Clenera. "We look forward to the successful completion of this
solar project and promoting sustainable environmental and economic stewardship
with our partner Hoosier Energy in the state of Indiana."

This announcement comes on the heels of the U.S. Energy Department's proposed
plan for solar energy to provide 45 percent of the United States' electricity by
