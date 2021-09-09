Clenera and Hoosier Energy Announce Power Purchase Agreement

Boise, Idaho (ots/PRNewswire) - New solar project to provide 120 MWDC of clean

energy to Southwestern Indiana



Hoosier Energy and Clenera are pleased to announce a Power Purchase Agreement

(PPA) between Hoosier Energy and Clenera's affiliate, Rustic Hills Solar LLC.

The Rustic Hills Solar PPA has a 20-year contract term and is Hoosier Energy's

first PPA with Clenera (https://www.clenera.com/) , a developer of large-scale

solar and storage projects, and a subsidiary of Enlight Renewable Energy LTD

(TASE: ENLT).



Hoosier Energy (https://www.hoosierenergy.com/) , a not-for-profit generation

and transmission cooperative, provides electric power and services to 18

not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative owners throughout central and

southern Indiana and southeastern Illinois. The 18 cooperative members serve

more than 760,000 consumers.





"This collaboration continues our transition of Hoosier Energy's resourceportfolio to a much higher percentage of renewable sources," said President andCEO Donna Walker. "The solar energy developed at Rustic Hills will servethousands of Hoosiers while continuing to reduce our carbon footprint,benefiting the environment, Hoosier Energy members and all of theirmember-consumers."In 2020, Hoosier Energy announced it plans to retire its only remainingcoal-powered generating station by May 2023. The decision will save its memberco-ops more than $700 million over the next decade while also shifting HoosierEnergy's portfolio toward renewable energy generation.Rustic Hills Solar will occupy approximately 640 acres of private land inWarrick County, Indiana, with construction expected to begin upon receipt ofnecessary authorization and permits. It is estimated that the project will becommercially operational by the end of 2023. During the proposed 10-monthconstruction timeline, approximately 300 construction jobs will be created.The Rustic Hills Solar facility is anticipated to deliver 120 MWDC of reliable,affordable, and clean energy to Hoosier Energy's members, generating enoughpower to meet the needs of more than 17,000 homes."We thank Hoosier Energy for partnering with Clenera to procure clean energyfrom Rustic Hills Solar," said Jared McKee, Vice President of BusinessDevelopment at Clenera. "We look forward to the successful completion of thissolar project and promoting sustainable environmental and economic stewardshipwith our partner Hoosier Energy in the state of Indiana."This announcement comes on the heels of the U.S. Energy Department's proposedplan for solar energy to provide 45 percent of the United States' electricity by